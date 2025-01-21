TSA Allows Passengers To Bring Frozen Foods On Flights, With Some Exceptions
If you are someone who has attempted the mental gymnastics of figuring out how to transport culinary favorites via the magic of air travel, then you're in good company. While many individuals may not wish to bother with the hassle (or the potential mess) of getting frozen foods through the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) checkpoints, we're thrilled to report that there is hope for jet-setting food fanatics out there.
A simple perusal of the TSA's official website outlines that yes, you can bring frozen foods (i.e., non-liquid food items) with you during your air travels, either in your carry-on or checked bag. However, if your food is kept cold through the use of ice or ice packs, they "must be completely frozen when brought through screening." Depending on how far you are from the airport, what foods you're transporting, and how you plan to do so, keeping your meal completely frozen could be tricky.
If the TSA agent checking your bag spots any liquid at the bottom of your container, or even partially melted liquid within the ice packs, your food will not be permitted to pass through. To avoid melting, try using dry ice; just note that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has a 5.5-pound limit on the stuff.
Things to know before flying with frozen food
As we previously mentioned, it's perfectly fine to fly with frozen (or even fresh) food, as long as no water collects at the bottom of your container during the TSA screening process. Once through TSA, you should be in the clear. You can even craft your own charcuterie board midair if you so choose. However, it is probably best to avoid letting frozen foods or perishables sit too long at unrefrigerated temperatures.
Of course, dry ice can help avoid all of this, though there are some things you need to know before you fly. Aside from the 5.5-pound weight limit, the FAA also requires that your dry ice is properly marked and transported in a vented package. Dry ice can be dangerous if you don't know how to handle it correctly. In fact, you need approval to bring this frozen substance aboard from your airline directly, so don't forget that step.
When getting ready to fly with atypical cargo like food, it's good to keep TSA's 3-1-1 rule in mind: "3.4 ounces or less per container, 1-quart size, clear, plastic, zip-top bag (all liquids must fit in bag), [and] 1 bag per passenger." For more helpful food-related travel tips, visit the "What Can I Bring?" section of the TSA's website. Additionally, keep in mind that every TSA agent is different, so some may be stricter about liquid pooling than others.