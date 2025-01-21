TSA Allows Passengers To Bring Frozen Foods On Flights, With Some Exceptions

If you are someone who has attempted the mental gymnastics of figuring out how to transport culinary favorites via the magic of air travel, then you're in good company. While many individuals may not wish to bother with the hassle (or the potential mess) of getting frozen foods through the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) checkpoints, we're thrilled to report that there is hope for jet-setting food fanatics out there.

A simple perusal of the TSA's official website outlines that yes, you can bring frozen foods (i.e., non-liquid food items) with you during your air travels, either in your carry-on or checked bag. However, if your food is kept cold through the use of ice or ice packs, they "must be completely frozen when brought through screening." Depending on how far you are from the airport, what foods you're transporting, and how you plan to do so, keeping your meal completely frozen could be tricky.

If the TSA agent checking your bag spots any liquid at the bottom of your container, or even partially melted liquid within the ice packs, your food will not be permitted to pass through. To avoid melting, try using dry ice; just note that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has a 5.5-pound limit on the stuff.

