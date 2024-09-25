How To Safely Handle Dry Ice For Your Halloween Party Spread

Halloween parties kick off autumn and winter holiday seasons with frightful fun and spine-tingling mischief. Adding to the spooky aura of home and commercial fun zones is the simulated presence of fog in table centerpieces, punch bowls, smoky cauldrons, and faux backyard graveyards. Then there's the simulated smoke arising from Halloween cocktails, which takes things to another level. At stake is potential health risks and dangers associated with the smoky imitator itself: dry ice.

Nobody wants to jinx a party, particularly one with a penchant for magic, real or imagined. But dry ice is no joke, unless it's properly handled. Fortunately, a few safety practices and a bit of diligence should do the trick. For starters, be aware that dry ice is nothing like wet ice. Rather than frozen water, dry ice is instead carbon dioxide gas in frozen form. Instead of melting, it transforms into a gas, potentially causing suffocation, cold burns, frostbite, loss of consciousness, and even death.

When dry ice is part of your party plan, pick it up as close as possible to the event time and keep it in a well-ventilated area, preferably outdoors. Closed coolers, jars, and other closed contrainers are no-go zones for dry ice, since trapped gases can become explosive. Some experts even advise against storing in home refrigerators. Avoid directly handling or touching dry ice without insulated gloves, and wear safety goggles and face masks if cutting into the block. Ideally, order the exact size you need from the supplier.