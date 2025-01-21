Eating vegan on the road can be, surprisingly, convenient in the mornings — that is, as long as you're ordering from Dunkin' Donuts. Not only do you have a long list of beverage options, but you also have a handful of vegan food options like avocado toast, warm hash browns, bagels, English muffins, and, in some cases, oatmeal. In fact, Dunkin' supersedes Starbucks in the number of vegan bagel flavors it offers alone, with four options compared to its two. One of them, however, might not even be worth including in that count, seeing as our taste testers ranked it the worst vegan food item to order at Dunkin'.

Advertisement

Bagels are a breakfast staple, and that's true even at Dunkin' where donuts reign supreme. But, one of the vegan flavors simply doesn't live up to our taste tester's bagel standards, and if you're ever considering going for a plain bagel over an everything at Dunkin' — think again. Our taste testers ranked Dunkin's plain bagel as the worst vegan food item on the menu, citing the fact that it's simply too plain. Not even the vegan avocado spread could save it.

With so many other vegan bagel options to choose from — including cinnamon raisin, everything, and sesame, all of which were ranked higher — why would you ever deprive yourself of flavor? Veganism has come much further than that, especially at Dunkin'.

Advertisement