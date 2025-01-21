The Worst Vegan Food Item To Order At Dunkin
Eating vegan on the road can be, surprisingly, convenient in the mornings — that is, as long as you're ordering from Dunkin' Donuts. Not only do you have a long list of beverage options, but you also have a handful of vegan food options like avocado toast, warm hash browns, bagels, English muffins, and, in some cases, oatmeal. In fact, Dunkin' supersedes Starbucks in the number of vegan bagel flavors it offers alone, with four options compared to its two. One of them, however, might not even be worth including in that count, seeing as our taste testers ranked it the worst vegan food item to order at Dunkin'.
Bagels are a breakfast staple, and that's true even at Dunkin' where donuts reign supreme. But, one of the vegan flavors simply doesn't live up to our taste tester's bagel standards, and if you're ever considering going for a plain bagel over an everything at Dunkin' — think again. Our taste testers ranked Dunkin's plain bagel as the worst vegan food item on the menu, citing the fact that it's simply too plain. Not even the vegan avocado spread could save it.
With so many other vegan bagel options to choose from — including cinnamon raisin, everything, and sesame, all of which were ranked higher — why would you ever deprive yourself of flavor? Veganism has come much further than that, especially at Dunkin'.
Plain bagels don't have to taste plain, vegan or not
While a plain bagel might be preferred for someone who hates the feeling of sesame seeds stuck in their teeth or the garlic breath leftover from an everything bagel, they seem to get overlooked for the simple fact that they're plain. The same can be said about Dunkin's plain bagels. While there's nothing necessarily wrong with them, nor are they any better or worse than any of the other bagel options on the menu as it pertains to texture, freshness, and consistency, they lack flavor. And, these days, there's no reason vegans should be sacrificing that.
People from New York City, Montreal, Los Angeles, and any other bagel-loving city will likely have their own opinions about Dunkin' bagels, expressing critiques about them being frozen rather than fresh. But, plenty of people enjoy them regardless. Generally speaking, Dunkin' serves a better bagel than your grocery store bakery. Ordered toasted, they come out both chewy and crisp, and its avocado spread is a better option than that of Starbucks. Just pair it with an everything or the sesame bagel instead.
If you're going to put avocado spread on it anyway, you might also consider substituting the plain bagel for sourdough toast. Dunkin's avocado toast is made with tangy, toasted sourdough, plus it's topped with avocado spread and everything bagel seasoning for more flavor.