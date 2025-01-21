How To Ensure Vegan Fried Chicken Has The Same Crunch As The Real Thing

Fried chicken is a recipe that's hard to master because deep frying and breading are time consuming processes that require a lot of precision. Vegan fried chicken may swap meat for a plant-based product, but the same skill and protocol applies. The goal for vegan fried chicken is not just to mimic the savory taste of the meat, but to also obtain the perfect textural contrast between the crispy exterior and juicy, tender interior. The key to ensuring vegan fried chicken has the same crunch as the real thing depends on the type of breadcrumbs you use for your coating. Tasting Table interviewed vegan recipe developer and blogger Trisha Gordon, who provided many tips to cook the perfect vegan fried chicken. One key tip? You're gonna need a crunchy coating.

Gordon told us that "a coarser coating gives you a larger surface area which equates to more crispy crunchy bits forming when you fry the 'chicken.'" Based on numerous blogs and rankings for the best breadcrumbs to use on fried chicken, the general consensus seems to be panko breadcrumbs. You can also make coarse breadcrumbs from scratch with stale white sandwich bread, drying it out completely before pulsing it to the desired coarseness. Other great options include crushed corn flakes or even potato chips. You can create a wet batter with crispy binding agents like cornstarch, dairy-free milk, and chickpea flour as the first dredging that'll help adhere the panko breadcrumbs or other breading options.

