Prevent Soggy French Bread Pizza With One Simple Tip

From a humble food-truck bite to a mass-produced TV-dinner favorite that you can even buy online (hello Stouffer's), French bread pizza has been a popular homemade treat since the 1970s. Even if you don't have frozen French bread pizza to pop into the oven at a moment's notice, scratch-made French bread pizza is easy and quick to prepare.

A French loaf (which is shorter and broader than a traditional French baguette) is the ideal bread type for these tasty pizza-style treats because it will crisp up beautifully into the perfect crunchy crust. Unfortunately, sauce and toppings can sabotage that crispy contrast you seek. The best way to prevent soggy French bread pizza is a double-baking approach. While we advocate the extra step of toasting the bread before baking the pizza with all the added sauces and toppings, toasted bread still risks becoming oversaturated with sauce. Consequently, there's a simple tip to tack onto this step: Toast the bread with a layer of cheese over it. If you add a thin layer of cheese to the bread before toasting it, the melted cheese will create a tasty barrier that the sauce won't penetrate.

After toasting the cheesy bread, you can then slather on the sauce, more cheese, and toppings before placing the pizza bread back into the oven for its second bake. If you still want a bit of sauce to soak into the crumb, you can use shredded or thinly shaved cheese in a patchy layer. Exposed parts of the crumb not topped with cheese can thus absorb a little bit of sauce.