The Best Bread For French Bread Pizza Isn't The Most Obvious Choice

If you can't find a French or Italian loaf at your local bakery or grocery store, you don't have to resort back to traditional pizza crust. An acceptable alternative is to use ciabatta to make bigger French bread pizzas. The pizzas will be larger and thinner but the texture and crust will be similar. You can use ciabatta rolls to make smaller personal pizzas to satisfy everyone's preferred toppings or cravings. Any other wide and dense bread loaves can also work for your French bread pizza.

When you secure the bread, there are a few steps to prepare it for your toppings. Cut the loaf in half lengthwise, so you have two long pieces, and try to make each side as even in size as possible. If you really like to load up your French bread pizza with sauce and the works, remove some of the bread from the middle to make more room (and save the chunks of bread to make homemade croutons later). You can press it down with large baking sheets to make it flatter. Otherwise, rub a garlic clove on the cut bread or a drizzle of olive oil to give more flavor to your pseudo crust.

Test these tips out and cook Tasting Table's French bread white pizza with red onions and prosciutto. And if you can't find any of these breads, try our French bread recipe to pull it off.