Use Ciabatta For Larger French Bread-Style Pizzas

To make ciabatta bread pizza, look for a fresh ciabatta loaf that's wide and flat. This shape provides an excellent base for your pizza. Avoid ciabatta with a tough, dense crust, as you want it to be crisp yet not too hard. Slice the ciabatta loaf in half horizontally, creating a top and bottom half. Though ciabatta is light and airy, if your loaf is thick, you can also hollow out some of the bread from the center to make room for more toppings.

To enhance the flavor and texture of your pizza, brush both the top and bottom halves of the ciabatta with a drizzle of high-quality olive oil. This adds a delightful richness and helps create a barrier that prevents the bread from becoming too soggy from the pizza sauce. Once your ciabatta bread loaf pizza is out of the oven, let it cool for a minute or two, then slice it into portions and serve it while it's hot and fresh.

So, the next time you're craving a pizza feast, consider swapping out your traditional French bread for a ciabatta loaf and let your culinary imagination run wild. You'll discover that the possibilities are as wide and delicious as the bread itself.