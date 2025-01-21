This Underrated Kitchen Tool That Gives You Perfect Mushroom Slices

There are all sorts of gadgets and gizmos that promise to make culinary tasks easier. Yet, more often than not these tools tend to serve a singular purpose. The good news is that the humble egg slicer — beloved by Jacques Pépin — is not one of these tools. While its primary function may be to uniformly cut hard boiled eggs, an egg slicer is actually far from being a one-hit wonder. In fact, its unique design allows the tool to effectively slice a host of other ingredients, including hard-to-wield mushrooms.

With an egg slicer, cutting mushrooms doesn't need to be a tedious or time-consuming task. Able to produce aesthetically sliced pieces in seconds, the tool also provides a safer alternative to cutting small or slippery caps with a knife. Its curved dish not only hugs the mushroom snugly in place, but its thin metal wires even prove strong enough to cleanly cut through a range of firm-yet-spongy mushrooms all without straining the tool's "blades."

As for how to slice mushrooms like a pro, simply place a mushroom cap onto the tool's slotted dish, before lowering the wired frame in a swift slicing motion. To maximize the benefits of the slicer even further, you can also turn (or partially rotate) a stack of sliced mushrooms on their side to julienne or dice the fungi in a flash.

