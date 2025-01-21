This Underrated Kitchen Tool That Gives You Perfect Mushroom Slices
There are all sorts of gadgets and gizmos that promise to make culinary tasks easier. Yet, more often than not these tools tend to serve a singular purpose. The good news is that the humble egg slicer — beloved by Jacques Pépin — is not one of these tools. While its primary function may be to uniformly cut hard boiled eggs, an egg slicer is actually far from being a one-hit wonder. In fact, its unique design allows the tool to effectively slice a host of other ingredients, including hard-to-wield mushrooms.
With an egg slicer, cutting mushrooms doesn't need to be a tedious or time-consuming task. Able to produce aesthetically sliced pieces in seconds, the tool also provides a safer alternative to cutting small or slippery caps with a knife. Its curved dish not only hugs the mushroom snugly in place, but its thin metal wires even prove strong enough to cleanly cut through a range of firm-yet-spongy mushrooms all without straining the tool's "blades."
As for how to slice mushrooms like a pro, simply place a mushroom cap onto the tool's slotted dish, before lowering the wired frame in a swift slicing motion. To maximize the benefits of the slicer even further, you can also turn (or partially rotate) a stack of sliced mushrooms on their side to julienne or dice the fungi in a flash.
What to remember before slicing mushrooms
Many mushrooms lend themselves wonderfully to being cut by an egg slicer. Ideally, fresh varieties with a small size, rounded shape, and soft texture work best. Anything from cremini to beech to button mushrooms fare well. But, that's not to say that uniquely shaped chanterelles or large portobellos can't be sliced either, so long as these delicate fungi are first cut into manageable pieces that fit the tool.
Of course, certain mushroom varieties should never go near an egg slicer. For example, fungi with a tough texture can put stress on the tool's fine slicing wires, which can yield roughly fragmented slices or even prompt the gizmo to break. This is why dense lobster mushrooms, brittle morels, or fibrous trumpets should always be sliced by hand. Likewise, rehydrated shiitakes or porcinis shouldn't be placed in an egg slicer either since their leatheriness has the potential to compromise the tool, as well. Speaking of which...
Not all egg slicers are the same. Effectiveness (and durability) vary based on model and material, which are factors to consider when selecting a suitable slicer. Fortunately, however, budget-friendly options — like this OXO egg slicer — are usually more than capable of cutting through the tender mushrooms required in recipes like a fungi-filled gravy or meat-free French dip. But, don't take our word for it, toss caps into an egg slicer and get ready to marvel at the versatility of the compact gadget for yourself!