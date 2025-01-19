7 Traditional Tuna Dishes You'll Find In Japan

You may think you know a country's cuisine, but until you visit it and try some for yourself, you'll never truly be able to experience the different flavors and cooking techniques in their entirety. For example, many of your favorite Chinese American dishes that you'd find at your local takeout joint pale in comparison to the dishes you'd eat in China. Likewise, the food served in households and restaurants in Japan will likely differ from the sushi restaurant down your street.

However, there is one ingredient that is popular in both Americanized sushi restaurants and Japan: tuna. Japanese chefs utilize different varieties of tuna for sushi, including yellowfin and bluefin, though there is also a lot of use for tuna outside the sushi realm. While Americans may only know of spicy tuna rolls and canned tuna, in Japan, the fish can be seared, served shabu-shabu, or eaten raw alongside some other unique regional ingredients.

In order to get some insight into the must-order tuna dishes, we consulted two sushi experts: Joel Hammond, chef de cuisine at Uchi West Hollywood, and chef Yuhi Fujinaga from Orlando's Morimoto Asia. If you're lucky enough to pay a visit to Japan, here are some of the tuna dishes that you should try.

