The Absolute Best Way To Make Mulled Wine In Your Instant Pot
Coffee, hot chocolate, and tea are, perhaps, the most beloved wintertime drinks out there. They warm up your hands and heart for sure, but sometimes your body needs an extra something to keep you feeling cozy. Enter mulled wine: An elegant beverage infused with the most wintry flavors, including cinnamon and orange. It's a simple but impressive drink to serve at your wintertime dinner parties, and it will make your house smell absolutely divine. While it is typically made in a saucepan over the stove, did you know you can make mulled wine in your Instant Pot? Using this method is ideal in a pinch since it only takes a few minutes. Plus, you can use the "keep warm" setting to make sure your guests are getting the absolute best drink possible.
If you're unfamiliar with mulled wine, you're in for a real treat. The beverage has roots as far back as the Roman Empire where Romans used to boil honey and other spices in their wine. It's especially popular in Europe where many countries have their own take on it. In Bulgaria, apples are added, and in Latvia, Black Balsam liqueur is mixed in. When it comes to mulled wine, there are an infinite number of unexpected ingredients and combinations, but the core flavors are generally the same: Red wine, oranges, cinnamon, and other mulling spices, like star anise. When boiled together, they create a comforting, festive beverage sure to brighten up those gloomy winter days.
Make winter entertaining easy with your Instant Pot
Using your Instant Pot for mulled wine is one of the ideal ways you can serve and drink mulled wine this winter. To begin, prep and measure out all of the ingredients your recipe calls for. Place all of the ingredients into the Instant Pot's main unit, but if you're adding liquor like brandy, rum, or vodka, omit that for now. Cover the lid and then seal the valve. Once it's sealed, cook the ingredients for three minutes on high pressure. Then, naturally release the pressure on your Instant Pot by waiting for the float valve to drop. Using a mesh sieve, like this one from Amazon, strain the mulled wine so it's nice and smooth, and then put it back into the Instant Pot on the "keep warm" setting while you're serving it. Add your liquor of choice to each serving, and don't forget to garnish each glass.
While it's doubtful that you'll have any mulled wine left, you can store leftovers to enjoy later on. Remove it from the Instant Pot to let it cool completely, and then place it in an airtight container. It will be good for about three to five days, but of course, it tastes the freshest on the day it's made. To reheat, either place it onto the stovetop or back into your Instant Pot to warm up again and enjoy another day of coziness.