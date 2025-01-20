The Absolute Best Way To Make Mulled Wine In Your Instant Pot

Coffee, hot chocolate, and tea are, perhaps, the most beloved wintertime drinks out there. They warm up your hands and heart for sure, but sometimes your body needs an extra something to keep you feeling cozy. Enter mulled wine: An elegant beverage infused with the most wintry flavors, including cinnamon and orange. It's a simple but impressive drink to serve at your wintertime dinner parties, and it will make your house smell absolutely divine. While it is typically made in a saucepan over the stove, did you know you can make mulled wine in your Instant Pot? Using this method is ideal in a pinch since it only takes a few minutes. Plus, you can use the "keep warm" setting to make sure your guests are getting the absolute best drink possible.

Advertisement

If you're unfamiliar with mulled wine, you're in for a real treat. The beverage has roots as far back as the Roman Empire where Romans used to boil honey and other spices in their wine. It's especially popular in Europe where many countries have their own take on it. In Bulgaria, apples are added, and in Latvia, Black Balsam liqueur is mixed in. When it comes to mulled wine, there are an infinite number of unexpected ingredients and combinations, but the core flavors are generally the same: Red wine, oranges, cinnamon, and other mulling spices, like star anise. When boiled together, they create a comforting, festive beverage sure to brighten up those gloomy winter days.