The Helpful Reason Cake Forks Have One Notched Tine
A cake fork may seem like an oddly specific piece of cutlery for most people. But for cake lovers? This handy little fork is a must-have in the cabinet. What sets it apart from your regular fork is a feature that raises the most eyebrows: a curious notch cut out of one of the outermost tines. No, it's not because the fork is shoddily made or fell off the truck during transport and a piece flung off -– it's made this way.
The sharp, notched tine on a cake fork serves as a cutting edge. Think of it as having a cake knife built right into your fork, so when you're about to help yourself to a slice of chocolate cream cheese Bundt cake, a cake fork is all you need to tuck in. Additionally, the notched tine is designed to cut through spongy cake without crushing or ruining the silken-soft outer layer. As such, you'll also get a prettier slice to go with the convenience. Once you've made a cleanly cut slice, spear the cake as normal and lift that awesome treat right to your mouth.
It's a tiny detail with a super-niche use. But if you're a prolific home baker or simply take your desserts seriously, having one of these will definitely make tasting all these treats all the easier.
Are cake forks the same as dessert forks?
When you're out shopping, you may also come across dessert forks. Since cakes are a type of dessert, it should be the same thing as cake forks, right? Well... not really.
You see, the two have totally different designs. Dessert forks are generally larger and, most distinctively, have between three or four slender tines that are all equal in width (and whole in shape). They can be used to eat all manners of desserts from delicate baked cinnamon custards to a winter white chocolate cranberry tart with a toasty crust. In other words, if you want a one-size-fits-all cutlery for your desserts, it's this one.
Cake forks, on the other hand, are made specifically for cutting and serving cakes with their notched tine. While a dessert fork can certainly handle cake duty, it won't give you that clean, effortless slice that a proper cake fork provides. In fact, you may have to use a knife on the side. As for what to choose, we'll say that both have a place in your cutlery drawer. But if you can only choose one, think about your eating habits. Say, you love hosting afternoon tea with layer cakes? A cake fork might be your best friend. Or do you prefer to serve a variety of desserts? The classic dessert fork could be your perfect match. Consider which one suits you more and take your pick!