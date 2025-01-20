The Helpful Reason Cake Forks Have One Notched Tine

A cake fork may seem like an oddly specific piece of cutlery for most people. But for cake lovers? This handy little fork is a must-have in the cabinet. What sets it apart from your regular fork is a feature that raises the most eyebrows: a curious notch cut out of one of the outermost tines. No, it's not because the fork is shoddily made or fell off the truck during transport and a piece flung off -– it's made this way.

The sharp, notched tine on a cake fork serves as a cutting edge. Think of it as having a cake knife built right into your fork, so when you're about to help yourself to a slice of chocolate cream cheese Bundt cake, a cake fork is all you need to tuck in. Additionally, the notched tine is designed to cut through spongy cake without crushing or ruining the silken-soft outer layer. As such, you'll also get a prettier slice to go with the convenience. Once you've made a cleanly cut slice, spear the cake as normal and lift that awesome treat right to your mouth.

It's a tiny detail with a super-niche use. But if you're a prolific home baker or simply take your desserts seriously, having one of these will definitely make tasting all these treats all the easier.

