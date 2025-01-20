Sandwiches can range from very basic to the most extravagant, from quick bites on the go to sky-high Dagwoods. What makes a good one is the subject of many a hot debate. Bread, cheese, and other accouterments are all important, of course, but it's worth arguing that what really makes the absolute best sandwich comes down to selecting the right cold cuts. The humble turkey sandwich is a mainstay of sandwich-makers, but which brand of packaged turkey is actually the ideal choice for your next sandwich? For deli-diehards, it won't come as that big of a surprise that Dietz & Watson's Gold'n Brown turkey breast tops our ranked list. Certified gluten-free and containing no MSG, this turkey breast is the very best to pile atop your favorite bread for a delicious sandwich.

What makes Dietz & Watson's turkey the optimal choice for a sandwich comes down to its ingredients and preparation. With regard to flavor, the addition of sugar and dry milk brings a certain level of sweetness, mimicking that of a freshly oven-roasted turkey. Further, the fact that the turkey is browned in canola oil gives an oven-roasted look and feel to each slice. Reviewers on Amazon (yes, you can buy Dietz & Watson turkey slices online) rave that it's the best-tasting lunch meat that does not disappoint and is also a reasonable price. Once you've settled on the perfect turkey for your sandwich, it's time to figure out how to dress everything up for a meal that can't be beat.