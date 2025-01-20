The Absolute Best Packaged Turkey Brand For Your Next Sandwich
Sandwiches can range from very basic to the most extravagant, from quick bites on the go to sky-high Dagwoods. What makes a good one is the subject of many a hot debate. Bread, cheese, and other accouterments are all important, of course, but it's worth arguing that what really makes the absolute best sandwich comes down to selecting the right cold cuts. The humble turkey sandwich is a mainstay of sandwich-makers, but which brand of packaged turkey is actually the ideal choice for your next sandwich? For deli-diehards, it won't come as that big of a surprise that Dietz & Watson's Gold'n Brown turkey breast tops our ranked list. Certified gluten-free and containing no MSG, this turkey breast is the very best to pile atop your favorite bread for a delicious sandwich.
What makes Dietz & Watson's turkey the optimal choice for a sandwich comes down to its ingredients and preparation. With regard to flavor, the addition of sugar and dry milk brings a certain level of sweetness, mimicking that of a freshly oven-roasted turkey. Further, the fact that the turkey is browned in canola oil gives an oven-roasted look and feel to each slice. Reviewers on Amazon (yes, you can buy Dietz & Watson turkey slices online) rave that it's the best-tasting lunch meat that does not disappoint and is also a reasonable price. Once you've settled on the perfect turkey for your sandwich, it's time to figure out how to dress everything up for a meal that can't be beat.
Tips for an unforgettable turkey sandwich
Starting with the best turkey breast, you can elevate a traditional club sandwich with a sweet and savory club sandwich recipe that will taste like a VIP experience. The addition of a sweet and tart cranberry jam in this recipe will taste reminiscent of Thanksgiving dinners and complement the already mildly sweet flavor of the Dietz & Watson turkey. The versatility of this brand of sliced turkey gives a lot of opportunities to experiment with unique flavor profiles and play off the oven-roasted style sweetness with hints of tanginess.
If you're looking for a more health-conscious type of sandwich, swap out bread in favor of a turkey bell pepper sandwich with olive spread. The freshness of the peppers and briny tang of the olive spread will act as an excellent counter to the sweet meat. For an option that gives a bit of spicy kick and crunch, try a turkey sandwich with pepper jack and barbecue chips that's topped off with spicy mayonnaise and thinly sliced dill pickles. But there are countless other ways to enjoy your turkey sandwich. Just choose your favorite ingredients and start pairing them together to make one wonderful sandwich. Let your creativity fly.