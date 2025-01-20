The Definitive Best Zapp's Potato Chips To Pick Up At The Store
With their unmistakable crunchiness, unique texture, and litany of flavors, potato chips seem to work well just about anywhere. They pair just as easily with a burger or sandwich as with any dip, providing plenty of exciting flavor. However, there's one snack brand that has risen above the rest: Zapp's. Here at Tasting Table, we tried every flavor of Zapp's potato chips and ranked Voodoo Heat as the clear winner.
With a spicy kick that comes through in waves and a seasoning blend that hits all the right notes, the best Zapp's products provide a balanced bite with heat that remains true to its name, lingering on the tongue long after you're finished. According to our taste tester, the Voodoo Heat is the superior Zapp's flavor due to that very spicy kick, which many of the others failed to master. Unsurprisingly, the Voodoo Heat has a long history with the chip brand.
Introduced in 2008, Zapp's famous Voodoo chips are among the company's most popular offerings. The original Voodoo chip was called "Voodoo Gumbo," a limited-time flavor designed to evoke classic Cajun spice. The classic packaging describes the product as an "everything in the kitchen" flavor that was created accidentally after a spice pallet spill. From that flavor, the Voodoo Heat was eventually born. In fact, the trademark spicy kick resonated with us as Zapp's Voodoo brand (which includes Voodoo Pretzel Stick and the classic Voodoo) took the top three spots in our ranking, providing a depth of flavor that's equal parts smoky, sweet, hot, and savory.
The secret behind the seasoning
We're not entirely sure what gives Voodoo Heat chips their spicy kick, but we know the spice mix draws on classic Cajun flavors, including paprika, turmeric extract, garlic powder, onion powder, and natural smoke flavor, among other ingredients. Zapp's signature Voodoo chips may evoke expectations of heat as well, based solely on their name, but the designation actually derives from the Big Easy's history and its connection with voodoo.
While Zapp's sets itself apart with its spicy seasoning, the brand also cooks its chips in small batches to maximize crunchiness and texture. This ensures that the iconic Voodoo Heat chips have a balance of flavor and do not simply overwhelm the taste buds. With its tasty seasoning blend providing the specific spice that chip enthusiasts crave in their favorite snack, we recommend Zapp's Voodoo Heat chips and its flavorful pretzel sticks as well. Hey, if they're good enough for Emeril Lagasse, then they're good enough for us.