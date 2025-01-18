Starbucks' Best Coffee Creamer Flavor Is Inspired By A Signature Drink

For many coffee drinkers, a java boost isn't complete without a healthy (figuratively speaking) splash of coffee creamer. With yearly sales in the millions, according to Statista, coffee creamer remains a big business for those who need a little (or a lot) of creamer. The money and demand for creamer is a key reason companies like Starbucks produce a variety of flavors to satisfy every tastebud.

We tested 12 different Starbucks creamers and came away with one consensus: The coffee chain's best creamer is actually inspired by one of its classic drinks. Yes, our writer ranked Starbucks' Caramel Macchiato creamer as number one, determining that it hit all the right notes for what coffee drinkers want: The caramel flavor is assessable and not overpowering, the creamer adds a pleasant color to the coffee and perhaps most importantly, it's a creamer that coffee drinkers can enjoy every day and not get tired of it.

A macchiato is a traditional Italian coffee drink that combines espresso with steamed or foamed milk. Starbucks turned the drink on its head in the fall of 1996 (at least among coffee chains) by adding vanilla and caramel to the mix and topping it off with a caramel drizzle that's familiar to longtime Starbucks enthusiasts.

