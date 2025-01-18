Starbucks' Best Coffee Creamer Flavor Is Inspired By A Signature Drink
For many coffee drinkers, a java boost isn't complete without a healthy (figuratively speaking) splash of coffee creamer. With yearly sales in the millions, according to Statista, coffee creamer remains a big business for those who need a little (or a lot) of creamer. The money and demand for creamer is a key reason companies like Starbucks produce a variety of flavors to satisfy every tastebud.
We tested 12 different Starbucks creamers and came away with one consensus: The coffee chain's best creamer is actually inspired by one of its classic drinks. Yes, our writer ranked Starbucks' Caramel Macchiato creamer as number one, determining that it hit all the right notes for what coffee drinkers want: The caramel flavor is assessable and not overpowering, the creamer adds a pleasant color to the coffee and perhaps most importantly, it's a creamer that coffee drinkers can enjoy every day and not get tired of it.
A macchiato is a traditional Italian coffee drink that combines espresso with steamed or foamed milk. Starbucks turned the drink on its head in the fall of 1996 (at least among coffee chains) by adding vanilla and caramel to the mix and topping it off with a caramel drizzle that's familiar to longtime Starbucks enthusiasts.
An iconic drink inspires creation
Founded in 1971, Starbucks has been a mecca for coffee drinkers for over 50 years — especially in California. As time has passed, the Caramel Macchiato has remained a menu favorite. It's been so popular that the company hasn't been afraid to lean into its popularity.
It's a drink that Starbucks hasn't been afraid to experiment with either. In 2024, Starbucks began offering the Caramel Macchiato Espresso Martini at its Reserve Roastery locations. It incorporates the familiar steamed milk, espresso, vanilla, and caramel drizzle of a classic Caramel Macchiato and adds heavy cream, vodka, and sweet red vermouth for an adult-oriented twist. "Mixologist Creations are a fun opportunity for me to express my creativity and hone my mixology craft," Eleana, the Starbucks mixologist who created the cocktail, told Tasting Table's Sara Kay in May 2024. "I wanted to explore new ways to play with the flavors featured in the Caramel Macchiato."
In addition to the flavorful creamer, Starbucks enthusiasts can enjoy Caramel Macchiatos at home. The company offers both K-Cup pods and cold bottled beverages and has tips for making the iconic drink on its website. So even the most casual coffee drinker doesn't have to go far — or even to a physical Starbucks location — to enjoy this classic sweet drink.