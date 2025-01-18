Bicicletta Vs Bicycle Thief: What's The Difference Between Cocktails?

If sunny weather makes you want to hop on a bike and ride into aperitivo hour, then chances are you might be a fan of Italian spritz cocktails. Two noteworthy bevys from this effervescent oeuvre are the Bicicletta and the Bicycle Thief. Both drinks contain Campari and club soda. But, it's different strokes for different folks, and these two sippers offer their own distinct flavors.

The Bicycle Thief is a citrusy twist on the classic negroni. Like the negroni, it uses equal parts gin and Campari. This refreshing highball adaptation also adds lemon juice, simple syrup, fresh grapefruit juice, and club soda into the mix. The grapefruit brings brightness, which is juxtaposed by the dark, heavily botanical depth of the Campari. Perhaps most notably, the club soda topper lengthens this drink into a fizzy, light, bittersweet, and citrus-forward sipper.

Also befitting aperitivo hour in Italy, when folks might be spied riding their bikes home from work or to meet friends for dinner, "Bicicletta" is the Italian word for "bicycle." This unpretentious yet impressive three-parter is perfect for beating the heat on sweltering summer afternoons — a straightforward trio of dry white wine, Campari, and club soda. It's reminiscent of another wine-based Italian classic, the Aperol spritz, but leans more sharply bitter due to the dramatic profile of Campari liqueur versus brighter, sweeter Aperol.

