The Bicycle Thief Cocktail Is A Citrus Twist On The Negroni

The Bicycle Thief cocktail was born out of New York City's drinks revival, which arguably started with the 2000 opening of the iconic bar Milk & Honey. The establishment was the brainchild of Sasha Petraske, the late great titan of the modern cocktail scene. However, it was in another of Petraske's bars, the Long Island speakeasy Dutch Kills, that the Bicycle Thief was to be created by the bartenders Zachary Gelnaw-Rubin and Abraham Hawkins.

The alcoholic beverage was later memorialized in the book "Regarding Cocktails" which was posthumously released by Petraske's wife in 2016. The cocktail's name comes from the 1948 cinematic masterpiece of Italian neo-realism "Bicycle Thieves" which follows a father and son through war-torn Italy, looking for the father's stolen bike he desperately needs to get to work to provide for his family.

Despite the rugged realism of its namesake, the drink itself is perfect for a warm day on the patio. Made with Campari, gin, grapefruit juice, lemon juice, and club soda, it strikes a balance between bitter botanicals and sweet citrus while the soda gives it a bubbly lift. It's a crowd-pleasing aperitif in a highball glass.