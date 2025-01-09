The Difference Between A Negroni Sbagliato And An Aperol Spritz

We dare you to visit any trendy brunch spot and not find an Aperol spritz on the menu. The Italian liqueur-based sipper has seemingly cemented its place in the low-ABV cocktail oeuvre alongside (more recently) another Italian liqueur-based bevy, the negroni sbagliato. The latter drink broke the internet in 2022 after a TikTok of "House of the Dragon" actor Emma D'Arcy pronouncing the drink's name went viral; although, the negroni remains more popular among cocktail fans abroad than in Italy.

Advertisement

Both trendy drinks have dominated the cocktail scene in recent years, accruing their own respective ravenous cult followings and viral moments (a fascinating arc considering the negroni sbagliato has such rich counterculture roots). Neither the Aperol spritz nor the sbagliato contain a full-proof spirit base, and both drinks share Prosecco as one of their three main ingredients. But this is largely where these neo-classic cocktails diverge.

Compared to a traditional negroni, the negroni sbagliato swaps the gin for Prosecco, creating a less bitter flavor and adding an effervescent mouthfeel. Where the negroni sbagliato uses Campari, the eponymous liqueur in the Aperol spritz is (you guessed it) Aperol. Both Aperol and Campari are bittersweet orange Italian liqueurs. However, unlike deep crimson Campari, Aperol is bright orange and sweeter on the palate. Less-accessible Campari is boldly bitter and significantly punchier (28% ABV to Aperol's 11% ABV). Plus, on presentation, negroni sbagliati are served in short rocks glasses, while Aperol spritzes come in stemmed wine glasses.

Advertisement