The Difference Between A Negroni Sbagliato And An Aperol Spritz
We dare you to visit any trendy brunch spot and not find an Aperol spritz on the menu. The Italian liqueur-based sipper has seemingly cemented its place in the low-ABV cocktail oeuvre alongside (more recently) another Italian liqueur-based bevy, the negroni sbagliato. The latter drink broke the internet in 2022 after a TikTok of "House of the Dragon" actor Emma D'Arcy pronouncing the drink's name went viral; although, the negroni remains more popular among cocktail fans abroad than in Italy.
Both trendy drinks have dominated the cocktail scene in recent years, accruing their own respective ravenous cult followings and viral moments (a fascinating arc considering the negroni sbagliato has such rich counterculture roots). Neither the Aperol spritz nor the sbagliato contain a full-proof spirit base, and both drinks share Prosecco as one of their three main ingredients. But this is largely where these neo-classic cocktails diverge.
Compared to a traditional negroni, the negroni sbagliato swaps the gin for Prosecco, creating a less bitter flavor and adding an effervescent mouthfeel. Where the negroni sbagliato uses Campari, the eponymous liqueur in the Aperol spritz is (you guessed it) Aperol. Both Aperol and Campari are bittersweet orange Italian liqueurs. However, unlike deep crimson Campari, Aperol is bright orange and sweeter on the palate. Less-accessible Campari is boldly bitter and significantly punchier (28% ABV to Aperol's 11% ABV). Plus, on presentation, negroni sbagliati are served in short rocks glasses, while Aperol spritzes come in stemmed wine glasses.
What is a negroni sbagliato?
Negroni sbagliato roughly translates to "wrong" or "mistaken" negroni, a name which came about as early as the 1960s or as late as the 1980s — sources disagree — at the hands of bartender Mirki Stocchetti at Bar Basso in Milan. Per the lore, the drink was born when Stocchetti accidentally reached for the Prosecco bottle rather than gin when preparing a negroni. A classic negroni combines gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari, plus an orange twist to garnish and express around the rim of the glass. To assemble, all three ingredients are stirred or shaken over ice (the method is the subject of somewhat contentious dispute in the mixology community), then strained into a chilled rocks glass. This negroni variation also follows a 1:1:1 ratio of ingredients.
In a negroni sbagliato, the gin is swapped for Prosecco, yielding a much lower strength (Prosecco has an ABV of 10.5%-12.5% compared to gin's 40%) and skipping the heavier juniper botanical notes imparted by the gin. The overall potency of the sbagliato hits a tame 12.4% ABV, nearly half the kick of a standard negroni. To make it, equal parts chilled Campari and sweet vermouth are stirred together in a rocks glass (over ice if desired, though this is less common), then topped with a final part of sparkling Prosecco to fill the glass. Carbonated ingredients should never, ever go in your cocktail shaker. To garnish, negroni sbagliati typically wear a fresh orange slice rather than a peel.
What is an Aperol spritz?
Aperol spritzes are a showcase for the bright tasting notes of its star liqueur: orange, rhubarb, quinine, and vanilla. Unlike the negroni sbagliato, this Italian drink is also wildly popular among discerning sippers en Italia, especially in the north. Whereas it's a brunch drink in the U.S., the Aperol spritz is traditionally enjoyed as an evening beverage after work and before dinner (aka aperitivo hour) in Italy.
Historically, the Aperol spritz predates the negroni sbagliato by several decades. It originated in Italy's Veneto region during the 1920s, and when Aperol finally took off in the U.S. in the 2010s, the enduring popularity of the spritz was soon to follow. This bright, fizzy bad boy clocks in at an accessibly low 8.3% ABV, making the Aperol spritz a light, cheerful fit for brunch or before dinner.
To make it, pour three parts Prosecco into a large-bodied, long-stemmed wine glass filled with ice. Then, top it with two parts Aperol and one part club soda, no stirring necessary. If you would prefer to stir for a more homogenous mixture, be sure to stir lightly so as not to destroy those delicate carbonation bubbles. A thick orange slice is customary garnish, but we also like to garnish our Aperol spritzes with a fresh pear slice and a rosemary sprig for dimensional flavor. Opt for extra dry Prosecco to prevent the sparkling wine from over-emphasizing the natural sweetness of the Aperol.