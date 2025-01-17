Stanley Tucci's 2-Noodle Combo For An Unforgettable Lasagna

Why settle for one type of noodle when you can make a lasagna recipe using two different kinds? At least, this is what Stanley Tucci and family discovered when dining out in Bologna, Italy. When digging into a plate of lasagna verde served for lunch, as he shared with GreenPan, Tucci found himself enjoying a dish that quickly transcended to the top of his list of favorite meals. The hit recipe was replicated by Tucci's mom and thankfully disseminated to the rest of us in Tucci's cookbook.

Advertisement

While dishes in Italy are mostly made with homemade pasta, you can also make hearty lasagna at home using dried pasta or fresh pasta purchased from a store. Regardless of the kind of noodles you use, Tucci insists on combining traditional yellow egg noodles with green spinach noodles to make this recipe. With a tomato sauce made with flavorful vegetables, a creamy béchamel sauce, and plenty of grated parmesan, Tucci's green lasagna makes for a meal that may, too, quickly find its way onto your list of favorite recipes to eat and serve.