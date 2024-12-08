Turn Flour Into Fresh Green Pasta With One Ingredient

A quick trip to the grocery store can get you a few boxes of pasta in no time, and from there on, you're just a 10-minute boil away from a filling, satisfying dinner. Still, even with this undeniable convenience, there's a special joy in making fresh pasta that remains unmatched. It certainly helps that the dough can be assembled from mere pantry essentials, such as eggs, salt, olive oil, and flour. If you've got a bag of spinach, it's even easier since you can skip out on everything but the flour. That's right. As unbelievable as it may sound, thanks to the spinach's excess moisture, there's no need to use the eggs as binders or oil to moisten. This leafy green and flour are all you need to make green pasta from scratch.

This starts with a quick blend of the washed spinach and flour until the two fully combine. The rest of the process isn't too different from regular pasta. Just knead to fully merge the ingredients until you get a soft and pliable, but slightly tacky dough. Then, plastic wrap and let it rest for 30 minutes. Afterward, divide the dough in half or any other suitable portion, coat it in flour to prevent stickiness, and run it through the pasta maker. Continue folding and flattening until it reaches a desired thinness. When the sheets are done, you can make them into whichever types of pasta you like, from pappardelle, fettuccine, spaghetti, and lasagne to ravioli and tortellini.