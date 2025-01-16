The Chocolate Syrup Brand We Found To Taste Like Burnt Coffee
Added to ice cream, cake, pie, or even a glass of milk, chocolate sauce or syrup instantly gives whatever it touches a nice chocolatey bite. But not all chocolate syrups are created equal. While some provide the rich chocolate punch of flavor chocolate enthusiasts love, others are lacking in taste and leave one asking, "Where's the chocolate?"
What chocolate lovers don't want in their chocolate syrup is the taste of burnt coffee. We tested and ranked 10 different chocolate sauces or syrups and burnt coffee is exactly what we tasted in Great Value sugar-free chocolate syrup. The Walmart-exclusive brand offers customers thousands of affordable everyday items, including food, but the chocolate syrup misses the mark.
Despite retailing for less than $3, this Great Value syrup is better left on the shelf. We found it to be bitter and barely chocolatey. Rather than any sweetness, we tasted a strong, lingering burnt coffee flavor — one that didn't improve once it was poured over ice cream.
Not the worst, but very close
Burnt coffee-flavored or not, Great Value sugar-free chocolate syrup was not the worst on our list — it came in ninth. The 10th-ranked sauce or syrup — and therefore the worst — is Torani's Dark Chocolate sauce. While we found it to work pretty well in ice cream, we got an entirely different experience when it was tasted on its own. Without ice cream, we found the dark chocolate flavor to bring out everything that people don't like about dark chocolate, namely the bitterness.
While Great Value is associated with affordability, we have also found the brand's other sweet offerings to be lacking, notably its frozen cheesecakes. Still, we find some of Great Value's savory products to be well, of great value. Its chicken dipping sauce is a perfect dupe for Chick-fil-A Sauce and it offers a ketchup that's as thick and delicious as Heinz. But when it comes to chocolate sauce, leave the sugar-free offering alone and pick up a name-brand syrup or sauce for ice cream sundaes, milkshakes, and other dessert goodies.