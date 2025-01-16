The Chocolate Syrup Brand We Found To Taste Like Burnt Coffee

Added to ice cream, cake, pie, or even a glass of milk, chocolate sauce or syrup instantly gives whatever it touches a nice chocolatey bite. But not all chocolate syrups are created equal. While some provide the rich chocolate punch of flavor chocolate enthusiasts love, others are lacking in taste and leave one asking, "Where's the chocolate?"

What chocolate lovers don't want in their chocolate syrup is the taste of burnt coffee. We tested and ranked 10 different chocolate sauces or syrups and burnt coffee is exactly what we tasted in Great Value sugar-free chocolate syrup. The Walmart-exclusive brand offers customers thousands of affordable everyday items, including food, but the chocolate syrup misses the mark.

Despite retailing for less than $3, this Great Value syrup is better left on the shelf. We found it to be bitter and barely chocolatey. Rather than any sweetness, we tasted a strong, lingering burnt coffee flavor — one that didn't improve once it was poured over ice cream.