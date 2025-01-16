Make Your Bourbon Taste Like Chocolate Chip Cookies With One Technique
If you have already tried infusing bourbon with coffee beans and herbs, you understand the simple satisfaction that can come from turning a bottle of bourbon into a tasty, smooth concoction that you can enjoy straight or use to elevate some of your favorite cocktails. Should you be looking for a sweeter option than duck fat or brown butter, we have another ingredient for you to try: cookies.
Cookie-infused bourbon can highlight some of the sweeter-tasting notes found in your dram, like vanilla, honey, caramel, brown sugar, cereal, and cinnamon. While you can choose which kinds of cookies you'd like to infuse your bourbon with — we are all for experimentation — start with shortbread cookies, gingersnaps, your favorite oatmeal cookies, or brown butter chocolate chip cookies. As with any kind of alcoholic infusion, the longer you let the ingredients get to know each other, the stronger your infusion will become. Just be warned: Those drowning cookies aren't going to look pretty sitting in that container of bourbon but trust us. The result will be well worth it.
Serving up sweeter drams at home
Though you may not want to use your best bottle of bourbon for your infusion experiments, we do suggest that you choose a dependable label for your creative undertakings. Maker's Mark is a fine place to start, or you can pour Bulleit, Four Roses, or Wild Turkey 101 into a clean container to then add in your cookies of choice.
After letting the cookies bathe in their bourbon spa for a day, taste the infusion to decide if you want to let the ingredients continue to merge. When trying your infused bourbon, remove a sample from the very bottom of the container using a straw. Repeat the tasting process every day until you're happy with the result. Once the taste is to your liking, be prepared to strain the infusion several times before using it in your drinks. Coffee filters will become your friend as you work to prepare your new concoction for sipping. Use your cookie-infused bourbon to upgrade some of your go-to bourbon cocktail recipes like a whiskey smash, classic old fashioned, or a Boulevardier. Even a hot toddy will take on new dimensions when made with your home-sweetened booze, and you may find yourself repeating the infusion process on the regular with different bourbon labels and cookie varieties.