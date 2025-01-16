Make Your Bourbon Taste Like Chocolate Chip Cookies With One Technique

If you have already tried infusing bourbon with coffee beans and herbs, you understand the simple satisfaction that can come from turning a bottle of bourbon into a tasty, smooth concoction that you can enjoy straight or use to elevate some of your favorite cocktails. Should you be looking for a sweeter option than duck fat or brown butter, we have another ingredient for you to try: cookies.

Advertisement

Cookie-infused bourbon can highlight some of the sweeter-tasting notes found in your dram, like vanilla, honey, caramel, brown sugar, cereal, and cinnamon. While you can choose which kinds of cookies you'd like to infuse your bourbon with — we are all for experimentation — start with shortbread cookies, gingersnaps, your favorite oatmeal cookies, or brown butter chocolate chip cookies. As with any kind of alcoholic infusion, the longer you let the ingredients get to know each other, the stronger your infusion will become. Just be warned: Those drowning cookies aren't going to look pretty sitting in that container of bourbon but trust us. The result will be well worth it.