Bourbon's rich and vibrant tasting notes — from vanilla and caramel to nuts and smoke — overlap with the tasting notes in coffee or the ingredients we use to complement its robust flavors. Of course, coffee and bourbon are often blended in cocktails like Kentucky coffee or a coffee-infused old fashioned, but you can take the pairing to the next level with coffee infused bourbon.

We've consulted an expert on the subject; Anton Kinloch is a bartender at Lone Wolf and a participant in New York Bartender Week showcasing some of New York's best bars and bartenders. He gave Tasting Table useful advice on the best coffee beans for infusing bourbon as well as tips on how to infuse them. "Coffee & bourbon is a classic pairing and I've found that lightly roasted whole beans are significantly better for infusions rather than dark roast which can easily overpower the whiskey."

As their names imply, light and dark roast coffees differ in how long the beans are roasted, with dark roasts reaching higher temperatures and a darker hue. A dark roast also has a more robust taste, while light roasts are subtler and lighter in flavor and mouthfeel. For recommendations, we have a list of 14 barista recommended light roast coffee brands that'll make great options for a balanced coffee infusion.

