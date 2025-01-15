The Refreshing Side Dish You Should Pair With Fried Chicken And Waffles

Chicken and waffles is a golden dish featuring a stack of comfort foods exploding with indulgent flavors from crispy breaded chicken, to light and airy waffles, all coated in a coyingly sweet drizzle of maple syrup. Like with most renowned dishes, the origin of chicken and waffles is hotly contested. Everyone wants to take credit, from chefs on the East Coast, the West Coast, and those in the South, but it's best known for its ties to Black American cuisine. And while we think this iconic soul food meal is perfect as is, there's a side dish addition that will take the flavor combos to the next level.

Advertisement

We spoke with Kelly Mullarney who is the co-founder and corporate chef at Bruxie, a California breakfast chain that focuses on reimagining chicken and waffles, and she suggests adding a honey mustard slaw to lighten what could be a pretty heavy dish. Unlike the traditional type of coleslaw you'd see in a Southern dish, honey mustard slaw replaces mayo with honey mustard which adds a nice vinaigrette-y zing to the fats and oils in your chicken and waffle dish.