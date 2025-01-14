How To Make Anthony Bourdain's Iconic Mortadella Sandwich Vegan

There's an old clip of Anthony Bourdain in which he says, "Vegans are the enemy of everything that's good and decent..." Considering Bourdain built an entire career (not to mention, a life) on pushing the limits of culinary culture, eating everywhere from Pok Pok restaurants in Chiang Mai to a Waffle House in Charleston, it's no wonder he never quite related to those with a limited diet. However, since Bourdain's death, the conversation around veganism has shifted toward understanding, so we're hoping he'll forgive us for turning one of his favorite sandwiches into a vegan treat.

Anthony Bourdain's beloved five-ingredient Mortadella sandwich is a thing of legend — and beauty. Of the five ingredients (the sandwich roll, Mortadella, provolone cheese, mayonnaise, and dijon), only two, the bread and mustard, are vegan. (Note: Many breads are vegan, but sometimes eggs or dairy find their way into the dough, so it's always best to check first.) Still, it's fairly easy to make this sandwich vegan. Simply substitute the regular mayo for a plant-based mayonnaise (we've ranked nine from worst to best), the cheese with a vegan option such as Violife Provolone Slices, and the Mortadella with a hearty, savory veggie like eggplant, avocado, or jackfruit. Some recipes call for added bread and butter pickles and a teaspoon of chives. This is a small deviation from Bourdain's straightforward snack will only help elevate some of the flavors you may lose from not having the Mortadella in your sandwich.

