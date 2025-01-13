The Kitchen Appliance That Will Help Keep Tahini Perfectly Emulsified

If you've ever eaten Middle Eastern food, odds are, you've had tahini. Next to chickpeas, it's one of the main ingredients in hummus, as well as in baba ganoush, that dreamy eggplant dip often served with pita bread. The iconic paste is made from sesame seeds, which create its signature sweet, slightly bitter taste. When they're ground, they turn into a creamy paste, perfect for drizzling over a falafel sandwich or your favorite soup. There are myriad unexpected ways to use tahini in your cooking, but before you start adding it to every little thing (yes, it's that good), make sure you have an immersion blender around. This kitchen appliance is crucial to keeping tahini emulsified and creamy every time you pick up the jar.

Sesame seeds themselves contain about 40% to 60% oil. This means that when tahini is packaged, usually in a glass jar, the oil will eventually separate and rise to the top. The same thing also happens to natural butters, like almond butter or sunflower seed butter, simply due to the oil content in the nut or seed. The tahini you buy at the store might be fully separated when you buy it, and this texture isn't what you want to use in cooking and baking. Thankfully, you can fix it once you get home. To emulsify the paste and allow it to return to its original state, simply pour it into a bowl and use an immersion blender to incorporate everything. Immersion blenders are an accessible appliance regardless of what your budget might be; this OVENTE immersion blender is available on Amazon for just $15. Once it's all blended together, pour it back into the jar it came in.

