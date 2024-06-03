Here's How Long Tahini Lasts After It's Been Opened

A creamy paste made of sesame seeds, tahini is a delicious and versatile kitchen staple. No matter what type of tahini you keep stocked, when you consider how many different ways there are to use tahini — smoothies, frostings, soups, avocado toast drizzles — a jar might rarely last long enough to approach its expiration date. But what about those busy weeks, or when other recipes steal your attention? Just how long will tahini last in its best condition and are there ways to lengthen its shelf life once it's been opened?

If unopened, tahini can last two years in your pantry or refrigerator. Once opened, it can still survive a whole year. This general guidance comes with two caveats. The first is that moisture is always the enemy of plans to keep food preserved as long as possible, as it introduces bacteria and quickens the spoiling process. In order to keep moisture out store your food in an airtight container – this goes for tahini, too. The second caveat is that there are plenty of tahini brands to choose from in stores, and whichever one you pick should have a clear sell-by or best-by date you can use as a reference. Beyond those dates, there are a couple of other ways to see if tahini has spoiled or just surpassed its prime.