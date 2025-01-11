The Starbucks Creamer Flavor You Should Keep Far Away From Your Coffee

While plenty of coffee drinkers swear by black coffee and only black coffee, many others must have their favorite creamer to enjoy their morning cup of Joe. Whether a coffee drinker needs just a splash of creamer or a "measure with your heart" amount, creamer offers coffee enthusiasts plenty of ways to enjoy java with a multitude of flavors.

Advertisement

We ranked 12 Starbucks creamers and came away with two conclusions. First, the Caramel Macchiato creamer, inspired by Starbucks' famous drink, took top honors for hitting all the right flavor notes. Second, Hazelnut Latte Zero Creamer is the worst Starbucks coffee creamer. While the smell of hazelnut came through strong, the flavor was too artificial and best only for coffee drinkers looking for a hazelnut creamer with less sugar.

On a more positive note, Starbucks' Non-Dairy Hazelnut Latte Creamer ranked solidly in the middle of our list. Where the Hazelnut Latte Zero Creamer was lacking in flavor, the non-dairy version had a slightly improved taste, likely due to its sugar content.