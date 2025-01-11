The Starbucks Creamer Flavor You Should Keep Far Away From Your Coffee
While plenty of coffee drinkers swear by black coffee and only black coffee, many others must have their favorite creamer to enjoy their morning cup of Joe. Whether a coffee drinker needs just a splash of creamer or a "measure with your heart" amount, creamer offers coffee enthusiasts plenty of ways to enjoy java with a multitude of flavors.
We ranked 12 Starbucks creamers and came away with two conclusions. First, the Caramel Macchiato creamer, inspired by Starbucks' famous drink, took top honors for hitting all the right flavor notes. Second, Hazelnut Latte Zero Creamer is the worst Starbucks coffee creamer. While the smell of hazelnut came through strong, the flavor was too artificial and best only for coffee drinkers looking for a hazelnut creamer with less sugar.
On a more positive note, Starbucks' Non-Dairy Hazelnut Latte Creamer ranked solidly in the middle of our list. Where the Hazelnut Latte Zero Creamer was lacking in flavor, the non-dairy version had a slightly improved taste, likely due to its sugar content.
More Starbucks hazelnut offerings
While we can't recommend the Starbucks Hazelnut Latte Zero Creamer, we can definitely recommend other hazelnut goodies from the famous coffee chain. For those who love Starbucks holiday drinks, Tasting Table's Dani Zoeller favors a custom creation called Chocolate Covered Hazelnut. This combo of vanilla sweet cream, Blonde Espresso Roast, white chocolate mocha, and hazelnut becomes a nutty, chocolatey drink with only a slight bite of coffee.
We also recommend the Kinder Bueno drink, a secret menu option created at a Canadian Starbucks that incorporates the candy's dark chocolate and hazelnut flavors with the help of hazelnut and white mocha syrups. Hazelnut drinks also rank high on our list of Starbucks' best chocolate drinks. The Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew, which is no longer featured on Starbucks' menu, is easily recreated by upgrading a Chocolate Cream Cold Brew with hazelnut syrup and cookie pieces. The same is true of the secret menu Twix Creme Frappuccino. This sweetness overload incorporates hazelnut syrup among its many ingredients to create a tasty, fairly close flavor match for the classic candy bar.