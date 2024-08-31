Order Your Iced Starbucks Drink Shaken Every Time For A Better Sip
Starbucks has a large selection of drinks, and many of its beverages come with an assortment of add-ins. Whether it be cow's milk or a plant-based option, a tasty pump of flavor like hazelnut or peppermint, a mocha or caramel drizzle, cinnamon powder, or sweet cream, sometimes these ingredients fall to the bottom of your cup, creating uneven distribution and one heck of a last sip. Luckily, there's an easy way around this predicament: Simply ask your barista to shake your drink when you order. This will ensure your beverage additions are properly mixed — and it will do so much more effectively than you could manage with your straw.
Although locations may vary, I was informed at an Estero, Florida, store that they would absolutely be willing to shake any drink ordered. So, if you're ordering something with ingredients that don't naturally mesh, don't fret. All you need to do is venture into your local Starbucks and request a shake. The only catch is that you will have to inform your barista either at the drive-thru or inside the cafe. If you're ordering on the app, you're out of luck.
Starbucks' selection of shaken beverages
Shaking beverages at Starbucks is nothing new. In fact, the chain offers an assortment of iced beverages that come pre-shaken, including its Iced Shaken Espresso, Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, and Oleato Golden Foam Iced Shaken Espresso with Toffeenut. These drinks come looking all sorts of bubbly as the barista has already swished them from side to side to ensure proper incorporation of their ingredients.
While Starbucks' pre-shaken drinks are certainly quite tasty, sometimes you want something a bit different. Also, asking for a shake comes in handy when you're ordering off Starbucks' secret menu, which often includes a number of add-ins, be they syrups, powders, or toppings. For example, if you're ordering TikTok's viral White Mocha drink, it won't have the flavor you're expecting if all your caramel syrup sinks to the bottom of your drink.