Order Your Iced Starbucks Drink Shaken Every Time For A Better Sip

Starbucks has a large selection of drinks, and many of its beverages come with an assortment of add-ins. Whether it be cow's milk or a plant-based option, a tasty pump of flavor like hazelnut or peppermint, a mocha or caramel drizzle, cinnamon powder, or sweet cream, sometimes these ingredients fall to the bottom of your cup, creating uneven distribution and one heck of a last sip. Luckily, there's an easy way around this predicament: Simply ask your barista to shake your drink when you order. This will ensure your beverage additions are properly mixed — and it will do so much more effectively than you could manage with your straw.

Although locations may vary, I was informed at an Estero, Florida, store that they would absolutely be willing to shake any drink ordered. So, if you're ordering something with ingredients that don't naturally mesh, don't fret. All you need to do is venture into your local Starbucks and request a shake. The only catch is that you will have to inform your barista either at the drive-thru or inside the cafe. If you're ordering on the app, you're out of luck.