Daikon Vs Jicama: What's The Difference?

Daikon is in the mustard family (Brassicaceae) and is from the same genus and species as the red radish, Raphanus sativus. However, the daikon, which is native to East Asia, is from a distinctive radish subspecies called longipinnatus.

Advertisement

Its name is Japanese and means "big root." And it does get big; varieties grow between 4 and 24 inches long. Some varieties look like fat carrots, while others are more round or oval. Most daikons are white, though other varieties are red, purple, and green. They're crunchy like a carrot when eaten raw.

To get the freshest diakon, look for ones that still have bright greenery on top. They should also be firm and unblemished. Daikon will stay good for up to two weeks in the fridge. Keeping them wrapped in a damp cloth should keep them fresh. You'll just want to scrub or peel them before you use them.

You may be able to find daikons in ordinary grocery stores or specialty stores. If not, you may want to search for them in an ethnic grocery store. However, keep in mind that they have different names in different areas; sometimes, for example, they're called Japanese radishes. Daikon are also called "bak" in Cantonese, "luo bo" in Mandarin, and "mooli" in some other South Asian countries. You might also see it called "winter radish," since daikon is a winter vegetable. If you want to use raw daikon in Japanese cuisine and can't find any, there are some substitutes you can try, including other radishes, English cucumbers, white turnips, parsnips, and jicama.

Advertisement