Daikon Vs Jicama: What's The Difference?
If you aren't very familiar with daikon, jicama, or both, you may find yourself wondering what the difference between the two is. Some recipes suggest that you can substitute raw jicama or daikon root for each other. However, we want to explore how they're different so that you know when that substitution might be a good idea and when it might not be.
Jicama and daikon come from different parts of the world and belong to different vegetable families. So, they aren't related. And since they're from diverse regions, they are used for different cuisines. Before you substitute one for the other, it's also important to note which parts of each plant are edible, as one has multiple edible plant parts while the other is toxic except for the fleshy root. Let's explore the differences between daikon and jicama to see how they compare.
What are daikons?
Daikon is in the mustard family (Brassicaceae) and is from the same genus and species as the red radish, Raphanus sativus. However, the daikon, which is native to East Asia, is from a distinctive radish subspecies called longipinnatus.
Its name is Japanese and means "big root." And it does get big; varieties grow between 4 and 24 inches long. Some varieties look like fat carrots, while others are more round or oval. Most daikons are white, though other varieties are red, purple, and green. They're crunchy like a carrot when eaten raw.
To get the freshest diakon, look for ones that still have bright greenery on top. They should also be firm and unblemished. Daikon will stay good for up to two weeks in the fridge. Keeping them wrapped in a damp cloth should keep them fresh. You'll just want to scrub or peel them before you use them.
You may be able to find daikons in ordinary grocery stores or specialty stores. If not, you may want to search for them in an ethnic grocery store. However, keep in mind that they have different names in different areas; sometimes, for example, they're called Japanese radishes. Daikon are also called "bak" in Cantonese, "luo bo" in Mandarin, and "mooli" in some other South Asian countries. You might also see it called "winter radish," since daikon is a winter vegetable. If you want to use raw daikon in Japanese cuisine and can't find any, there are some substitutes you can try, including other radishes, English cucumbers, white turnips, parsnips, and jicama.
What are jicamas?
Jicama comes from Mesoamerica, and its name is derived from the Nahuatl language. However, you might also see it referred to as a Mexican potato, Mexican water chestnut, Mexican turnip, Chinese turnip, potato bean, or yam bean. Unlike daikon, jicama is not a Brassica. Instead, it's in the bean family (Fabaceae). There are three cultivated species of jicama (Pachyrhizus erosus), but jicama de agua (jicama of water) is the one most people know. It was likely one of the first domesticated crops, and there are historical records that suggest people may have been eating it in Peru before 8500 B.C.
You'll often find jicama in regular grocery stores, but if you can't, check your local Latin grocery store. Like daikon, jicama is a root vegetable. Jicama's crisp and wet texture is one reason why it's often suggested as a daikon substitute. When looking for ripe jicama, you'll want to avoid any that have any skin blemishes or problems, as it can be a sign of disease or bacteria contamination. A dull color, abnormally thick skin, or soft spots can also be a bad sign. Be sure to keep them dry and unwrapped. While you can store them at cool room temperature for two or three weeks, they will last up to four months if kept between 55 and 59 degrees Fahrenheit.
If you can't find jicama, Asian pears, Granny Smith apples, water chestnuts can sometimes work as substitutes. You could also swap in turnips or radishes, but they'll add spice that jicamas don't normally have.
They have a different flavor and texture
Both daikon and jicama are white-fleshed root vegetables. So, they'll look similar in a recipe. However, you're going to find the flavor to be very different.
Daikon is spicy like a red radish, though it's milder and slightly sweet. Different varieties of daikon may have sweeter, spicier, or more peppery flavor profiles. Like with all root veggies, the flavor and texture of the vegetable changes when you cook it; in this case, it becomes more tender and mellow. Daikon also has a higher water content than jicama.
Jicama is mild and lacks the same spiciness as daikon, but it does have a slight sweetness to it. It also has a starchy flavor, which daikon does not. The jicama's crunch, texture, flavor, and wateriness is reminiscent of an apple, potato, pear, and/or water chestnut. The flavor is also slightly nutty. It tends to pick up the flavors of everything around it. So, even if you don't like the flavor, you can marinate it to give it a flavor you do like.
Daikon and jicama have unique culinary functions
While they can be interchanged in some recipes, daikon and jicama have unique culinary functions. However, there are some similarities, like how both can be fried into chips or pickled. Plus, both can be used in a salad or slaw.
Jicama and daikon are more similar when they're eaten raw. Pickled daikon is good in a bánh mì sandwich or kimbap (Korean seaweed rice rolls). It can also be fermented and used for a homemade kimchi recipe. Raw jicama, on the other hand can add crunch to a spring roll or be turned into noodles. It's watery enough to be turned into a drink, like sparkling jicama water. It also works in salsa and slaw. Pickled jicama is similar to cucumber pickles, and it can also be fermented. Thinly-sliced jicama can also be used as a wrapper for tacos.
Cooked jicama and daikon tend to be used in very different recipes, too. Daikon works well boiled in a soup or stew, although it gushes liquid when you bite into it. It's commonly made into a daikon cake or turnip cake called loh bak go for Lunar New Year. Jicama is good roasted, steamed, grilled. It can also be incorporated into a variety of Asian dishes like curry. Because of jicama's texture and flavor, you can try boiling, mashing, or baking it into fries like you would potatoes. You can also turn jicama into a sweet dessert or candy.
The nutritional and health benefits differ between the two veggies
Both jicama and daikon are full of vitamins and minerals, though their nutritional benefits vary. Daikons tend to be higher in most vitamins and minerals, including calcium, magnesium, phosphorous, potassium, and sodium. Daikon also has about twice as much folate per serving than jicama. However, daikon has slightly more sugar. Meanwhile, jicama has over twice the amount of calories and carbs as daikon. Jicama also has more choline and vitamin A. Daikon and jicama have similar amounts of vitamin C and fiber.
Daikon contains ferulic acid, quercetin, and glucosinolates, which provide a variety of health benefits. According to various studies cited by Healthline, these compounds help boost immunity, relieve inflammation, and potentially even fight cancer. According to a study in the journal Antioxidants, jicama also has antioxidants, immunity properties, and estrogenic potential and is good for gut health. Eating it may also improve heart and bone health.
Everything but the root of the jicama is toxic
One thing that's important to note if you grow jicama is that the only edible part of the plant is the inside of the root. Every other part is toxic.
Not only are the leaves and seeds of the jicama toxic, but so is the skin of the jicama root itself. So be sure to peel it well. Luckily, the rough texture and fibrousness of the skin isn't tempting to eat. The plant produces its toxin, rotenone, as a defense against predators. Rotenone is a neurotoxin and is regularly used as an insecticide. A study in the Journal of Agromedicine suggests that rotenone exposure may put people at risk for developing Parkinson's disease.
According to a study in the journal Antioxidants, some parts of the jicama, like the seeds, are so toxic that they can cause death in humans. However, because of the disease-fighting potential of the jicama, researchers have looked into ways to remove the rotenone from the plant and turn it into something non-toxic and usable, like oil or flour.
All parts of the daikon are edible
Unlike jicama, every part of a daikon is edible. So, you can utilize not only the root, but also the leaves and sprouts.
The leaves are spicy and slightly bitter — like many greens are. Simply remove the leaves from the root and use them like other leafy greens. For one, you can throw them into a stir fry or soup for added flavor and nutrition. You can also eat them in a salad, but you may want to blanch the leaves first, as the stems can be tough. Dried leaves can be turned into siraegi, which can be used as an umami seasoning and ingredient after it's been reconstituted. The toasted leaves can also be substituted for seaweed in homemade furikake seasoning.
If you're a sprout lover, you'll be happy to learn that daikon sprouts are also tasty. Daikon sprouts (also known as kaiware daikon) have a strong peppery flavor like a radish, which makes them more noticeable flavor-wise than most other sprouts. You may encounter them in an Asian market, or you could grow your own. Because of their delicate nature, you'll want to eat the sprouts raw rather than cooked. They're commonly used as a flavoring in salads or as a garnish for Japanese dishes. They also give a punch of flavor to seafood, sushi, or sashimi.