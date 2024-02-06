Why Turnip Cake Is A Symbolic Food For Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year marks the beginning of the Chinese lunisolar calendar, and this year, the Year of the Dragon begins on Saturday, February 10. Families across China, South Korea, Tibet, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Malaysia are gearing up for banquets, firework displays, dancing puppets, red and gold decorations, and more all in the name of welcoming good luck and prosperity in the new year. In fitting decorum, every dish on the traditional Lunar New Year table comes with a unique symbolic meaning. Dumplings symbolize wealth due to their similar shape to gold ingots, an ancient form of Chinese currency. Fa gao, aka fortune cakes, is rippled with cracks across the surface, and the deeper the cracks, the greater your fortune in the coming year. Today, we're deep-diving into one such auspicious dish: turnip cakes.

Contrary to their name, turnip cakes (aka tshài-thâu-kué in Taiwanese and loh bak go in Cantonese) are made from radishes. For reference, turnips taste mildly sweet and earthy compared to radishes' peppery, slightly spicy flavor. Per the lore, the "lucky" association of these humble little cakes is likely a matter of homonyms. In China, the word gāo (糕) meaning "cake" has a similar pronunciation to the word for "rise" or "tall." In Taiwanese, the word chhài-thâu (菜頭) meaning "radish" also sounds like the word for "good fortune." White radish is also commonly called "choi tau" or "cai tou," which sounds like the Chinese word for "good luck."