The Trendiest Cocktails Of Each Decade
Whether you're a fan of bold and fruity, or thick and creamy, most of us have our favorite cocktail that we order time and time again. But behind these go-tos, there lies an entire history of cocktail changes and evolution, rooted in changing tastes, social movements, and cultural influences. Indeed, ask any bartender and they will tell you that a cocktail is by no means just a drink — it's a snippet of history. From the sophisticated simplicity of probation era cocktails, to the luxurious indulgence of the kitschy piña colada that enjoyed popularity in the later decades of the 20th century, each era no doubt had its own defining drink.
Though in recent times many of us tend to go with either our tried and tested favorites, or else experiment with bold and innovative creations, an overview of how cocktail preferences altered over 120 years illustrates how certain drinks came to be representative of the times in which they were most commonly enjoyed. Not only does examining these trends tell us something about how our attitude to drinking has changed over time, but also gives us an insight into how defining moments in history had an impact on every day activities. For a closer look at the drinks that defined eras, here is our summary of the trendiest cocktails of each decade.
1910s: Old Fashioned
Synonymous with its name, the old fashioned was somewhat already a classic cocktail by the 1910s, thanks to its simplicity, balance, and touch of sophistication. Indeed, the first recorded recipe for an explicitly named 'old fashioned' cocktail first appeared in 1862, and its general composition (whiskey, sugar, bitters, and water) had been documented in the early 1800s, where the drink was referred to simply as a cocktail. The turn of the new century, however, marked the height of the old fashioned's popularity, as more people began sweetening their drinks to enhance the flavor and mask the harshness of sprits like whiskey.
Posited in an era of change and upheaval, with news of the First World War dominating headlines and the risk of prohibition looming, it makes sense, perhaps, just why this distinctive and comforting drink that represents timelessness and tradition enjoyed such popularity during this period. This is not to say, however, that the drink did not enjoy subtle variations. Throughout the 1910s, and continuing into modern times, mixologists have put their own unique twists on the drink, from adjusting its quantities for a slightly altered taste, to introducing new ingredients to create something new. Our spiced chai old fashioned, for instance, serves as the perfect example of a unique and delicious spin on this longstanding classic.
1920s: Sidecar
Encapsulating the glitz and glamour of the roaring 20s, the sidecar, made with cognac, orange liqueur (usually Cointreau), and lemon juice, is no doubt one of the most iconic cocktails of the probation era. With an inviting sugar rim and sophisticated orange peel garnish, the sidecar has a sleek and stylish appearance that, combined with its sweet and tangy taste, evokes feelings of pure decadence and luxury, making it easy to see why the drink was so popular in swanky speakeasies amongst glamorous guests.
Its suave origins further add to its allure, with the drink rumored to have been invented by the Ritz' head bartender in Paris, Frank Meier, who is said to have created it for a soldier who consistently arrived at the establishment in a motorcycle sidecar. The Buck's Club in London, meanwhile, credits bartender Pat MacGarry with inventing the drink, using the same narrative of a guest arriving in a sidecar. Whichever may be the case, there's no denying that both stories add a layer of charm to the drink, solidifying its place as a legend of the 20s and an ever-popular choice in bars around the world today.
1930s: Bloody Mary
Bold, versatile, and sharp, the bloody mary served as a perky alternative to sweeter drinks that dominated the end of the Prohibition era. Made with tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, and vodka, the drink packs a savory punch and an invigorating freshness that actually emerged as a means of combating hangovers. Though the exact origins of the cocktail are murky, it's widely believed that the first blood mary was requested in 1927 by entertainer George Jessel, who was in search of a pick-me-up after a night of drinking. Later, in the early 1930s, head bartender at the St. Regis in Manhattan, Fernand Petiot, is said to have perfected the recipe, taking the simple mix of tomato juice and vodka to new heights by adding Worcestershire sauce and spices, and introducing it to patrons.
Whether the two are mutually exclusive events, or whether Petiot took inspiration from Jessel's hangover remedy, is unclear, but nonetheless the drink quickly rose in popularity after Petoit's finishing touches, characterized by a unique flavor and supposed restorative properties. During the Great Depression especially, the drink was held in high regard, being well suited to daytime drinking and offering optimal taste as well as a boozy kick.
1940s: Daquiri
The rations that were imposed during World War Two made alcohol harder to get, which in turn changed the way people approached their cocktails. Whilst some spirits remained hard to come by, rum was far more accessible on account of President Roosevelt's Good Neighbor policy, which encouraged trade with Central and South America. As such, cocktails made with rum became a staple in 1940s drinking culture, and there's perhaps no more iconic and well-loved rum-based cocktail that exemplifies this more than the daiquiri. Requiring few other ingredients (lime juice and sugar), the cocktail was not only well suited to a time of limited supply, but also offered a touch of sophistication and comfort amidst a period of unrest.
Whilst its accessibility made the daquiri a firm favorite of the 1940s, there's no doubt that the drink's versatility also plays a role in cementing its popularity. Frozen daiquiris, made with crushed ice for a thicker texture, also became a popular variation of the blueprint, whilst fruity versions such as pineapple or strawberry daquiris added an extra touch of freshness and remain just as popular today.
1950s: Tom Collins
The 1950s were a time of post-war optimism and celebration, marked by special occasions on a scale that spanned backyard barbecues to high-end dinner parties. The Tom Collins offered itself as the perfect allrounder for the decade, suitable for an array of affairs, It embodied an upbeat spirit with the playful and attractive garnish of a bright maraschino cherry, alongside an effortless sleekness and stylishness that was partially spurred on by the drink's appearance in pop culture, frequently gaining mentions in films, television series like Mad Men, and even novels. Since the drink was made with gin, ads for the spirit described the Tom Collins as "the king of cooling drinks", thanks to its refreshing effervescence and light taste that made it especially popular throughout the summer.
Consisting of gin, lemon juice, sugar syrup, and soda, the drink is also incredibly easy to make, which made it the ideal drink for hosts to serve during gatherings, looking luxurious but requiring little effort to pull off. Its bubbly consistency and sharp, sweet, refreshing taste also offered an inviting alternative to heavier, stronger drinks such as whiskey sours and martinis, perfectly summing up the jovial and carefree atmosphere of the 1950s.
1960s: Mai Tai
In the 1960s, cocktail preferences once again shifted, with people gravitating towards sweeter drinks. Colorful, sugary, and oftentimes thick and creamy cocktails such as pink squirrels, grasshoppers, and white Russians, all enjoyed popularity throughout the decade, but a partiality to fruity drinks, aided by the allure of tiki culture thanks to Hawaii becoming a state in 1959, made mai tais a firm favorite for many. The drink perfectly captured the tiki spirit, blending rum with orange juice, lime juice, orgeat, orange curaçao, and pineapple juice for the ultimate vibrant and tropical taste. Oftentimes garnished with slices of fruit, sprigs of mint, or tiny umbrellas, the drink had a playful kitschiness that granted even those who lived far from the ocean a sliver of the island life.
Tiki bars peaked in popularity during the 1960s, where mai tais would no doubt have been a common menu staple, propelling their popularity even further. Moreover, references in pop culture, such as frequent appearances in the 1961 film "Blue Hawaii" featuring Elvis Presley helped to solidify the drinks trendy status and cement its reputation as a summertime icon.
1970s: Harvey Wallbanger
Although the Harvey Wallbanger, a variation of the classic screwdriver cocktail, was officially created in the 1950s, it wasn't until the 1970s, an era dominated by disco, fashion, and quirkiness, that the drink really rose to fame. Made with orange juice, vodka, and Galliano for that signature sweet vanilla note, the Harvey Wallbanger quickly became an icon of the 1970s, being as bold and vibrant as the decade itself and showcasing the playful and experimental direction cocktail mixing was going in at the time. Easy enough to make at home, but with a nonetheless stylish and eye catching presentation, with the drink often served in a tall glass and garnished with a vibrant red cherry, the Harvey Wallbanger immediately stood out, making a fun and slightly eccentric statement that captured the energy of the 1970s.
Clever marketing campaigns, which advertised the drink as a means of promoting Galliano, helped the drink gain significant notoriety by leaning into the drink's unusual name and whimsical backstory. According to legend, the drink was named after a clumsy surfer who was particularly fond of the drink but had a tendency to stumble into walls, knocking his surfboard against them after he'd had a few too many. Although the story seemed dubious at best, marketers for Galliano leaned into the playful narrative, creating posters that featured a cartoon surfer named Harvey Wallbanger.
1980s: Piña Colada
No cocktail captured the 1980s flair for extravagance quite like the piña colada. Thick and creamy with a tropical twist, it captured feelings of vacations, partying, and a lust for life that were sung about in Rupert Holmes' 1979 hit 'Escape' (The Piña Colada Song). Indeed, partially due to this song, but also thanks to its indulgent taste and attractive presentation, the drink quickly became associated with romance and spontaneity, as well as tropical getaways and summer nights, making it suitable for everything from poolside resorts to more glamorous bars and clubs.
The drink also enjoyed increased popularity as a growing preference for blended and frozen cocktails surged in the 1980s. Its slushy-like consistency added an extra layer of indulgence that made the piña colada one of the most moreish cocktails of all time, being somewhat of a dessert and drink all in one. This approachable nature and slightly playful vibe solidified them as a hit in a decade that celebrated fun and indulgence.
1990s: Sex on the beach
The 1990s saw in a new era of cocktails that were bold, fun, and a little bit cheeky. From "Friends" to The Spice Girls, the decade is marked by its energetic and flirty pop culture, with an undercurrent of cool and creative alternative sensibilities. Its cocktails are no different. Bright and vibrant drinks such as the blue lagoon and tequila sunrise, for example, captured the era's preference for playful, eye-catching, sweet and sour drinks, but no cocktail embodies the sauciness of the era as much as the sex on the beach. With a name that raised eyebrows and a flavor profile that was deliciously sweet, slightly tart, and intensely fruity, the drink was the ideal party companion, making it one of the most popular drinks of the 1990s.
Whilst previous decades had often focused on sophisticated, glamorous drinks with a touch of class, the 90s introduced an attitude towards cocktails that centered more on fun and flavor. The sex on the beach epitomized this, with its layered composition granting it an eye-catching appearance, and being easy to drink thanks to its lip-smacking sweetness granted by peach schnapps, orange, cranberry, and pineapple juice, and raspberry liqueur.
2000s: Cosmopolitan
Although some had been sipping on cosmopolitans in the late 90s, the drink really peaked in the 2000s, when its sleek and stylish appeal perfectly captured the aspiration that characterized the turn of the new millenium. With a glamorous and sophisticated feel, and perfect balance of sweet and tart flavors, the drink became somewhat of a cultural icon, instantly recognizable via its attractive pink hue. Much of the drink's popularity, notably amongst women, can be attributed to its frequent appearances in HBO's "Sex and the City," where the drink was presented as the go-to cocktail for Carrie Bradshaw and her girlfriends. Thanks to the show, and aided by its presentation in stylish martini glasses, the drink quickly became synonymous with chic, solidifying it as a firm favorite for those who wanted to feel a little glamorous whilst enjoying their drinks.
Though the drink is simple to prepare, made from vodka, orange liqueur, cranberry juice, and lime juice, it also offers some degree of versatility, with the ratios of cranberry juice and vodka able to be adapted to suit one's preference or flavored vodkas offering a unique twist. Thus, offering a feel of luxury and indulgence, but still being easy enough to make at home, it's easy to see why this appeal helped to solidify the cosmopolitan as the drink of the 2000s.
2010s: Aperol Spritz
The 2010s were a decade characterized by the desire for food and drink to be Instagram worthy, and this attitude is reflected in the cocktail preferences of the era. Whilst the decade also saw a surge in more inventive, experimental cocktails and the pop ups of bars specifically catered to creating novel drinks, there's no doubt that the aperol spritz was the trendiest drink of the decade. With its rich orange hue and bubbly effervescence, the aperol spritz is effortlessly photogenic, despite being somewhat simple. Indeed, made with aperol, prosecco, and soda water, the drink is incredibly simple to make and requires very little effort, which, alongside a relatively low alcohol content compared to some other cocktails, made it the perfect choice for sipping all afternoon during long summers.
Originating in Italy but now enjoyed worldwide, the aperol spritz showed itself to be not just a drink but also a vibe. Its popularity increased amongst a growing appreciation for European culture — specifically European drinking culture — which emphasizes slow, laid-back, and intimate social moments opposed to quick rounds at a rowdy bar. Taken alongside its tantalizing, slightly bitter taste, which encourages a slower drinking pace, this embrace of leisurely social moments lent itself perfectly to a decade that embraced carefree attitudes (as well as the perfect drink-in-hand selfie — especially if that selfie is taken during your European summer on the Amalfi Coast).
2020s: Negroni
2020s cocktail preferences demonstrate a desire for bold, classic, and stylish cocktails, with the 1910s favorite the old fashioned being one of the most popular drinks of 2020. Feelings of nostalgia and an appreciation for the past is reflected in this decade's clothing, music, and cocktail choices, so it's easy to see why traditional options have made a comeback. There's one cocktail, however, that has become somewhat of a cultural icon this decade: the negroni. Dapper, strong, and effortlessly stylish, the negroni has seen a huge rise in popularity, perhaps partially thanks to the spread of a clip of an interview between "House of the Dragon" co-stars Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy online. In the clip, D'Arcy tells the interviewer and their costar that their favorite cocktail is a negroni sbagliato, which is a negroni made using prosecco instead of gin. D'Arcy's somewhat sultry delivery of this answer caused the negroni sbagliato, and by association the negroni, to skyrocket in popularity, with numerous social media users rushing to try the drink.
Besides this, however, the drink has remained a favorite amongst bartenders and guests for years, making it somewhat of a universally-approved choice for those looking to indicate a certain level of cocktail prowess. Add to this the appearance of the drink in the news, with the world's largest negroni at a whopping 17,042 oz being made in Bristol, England in 2022, and it's undeniable that the negroni takes the title of the trendiest drink of the 2020s.