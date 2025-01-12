Whether you're a fan of bold and fruity, or thick and creamy, most of us have our favorite cocktail that we order time and time again. But behind these go-tos, there lies an entire history of cocktail changes and evolution, rooted in changing tastes, social movements, and cultural influences. Indeed, ask any bartender and they will tell you that a cocktail is by no means just a drink — it's a snippet of history. From the sophisticated simplicity of probation era cocktails, to the luxurious indulgence of the kitschy piña colada that enjoyed popularity in the later decades of the 20th century, each era no doubt had its own defining drink.

Advertisement

Though in recent times many of us tend to go with either our tried and tested favorites, or else experiment with bold and innovative creations, an overview of how cocktail preferences altered over 120 years illustrates how certain drinks came to be representative of the times in which they were most commonly enjoyed. Not only does examining these trends tell us something about how our attitude to drinking has changed over time, but also gives us an insight into how defining moments in history had an impact on every day activities. For a closer look at the drinks that defined eras, here is our summary of the trendiest cocktails of each decade.