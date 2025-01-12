13 Ways To Upgrade Basic Beans On Toast

Beans on toast is a British classic, and it just happens to be one of the best easy, cheap meals to make at home when you don't have much in the fridge. Basically, anyone can make it — heating up a can of beans and toasting bread is accessible for even the most cooking-averse, after all — and it comes together in just a few minutes. Plus, who doesn't like bread covered in a rich sauce with filling, fiber-filled beans on top? It may just be the ideal quick meal when you need to get something delicious in your stomach fast.

The classic version of the dish calls for the British version of Heinz baked beans, but of course, when it comes to making a pantry meal, we don't believe in sticking to tradition. Even the kind of bread you use is negotiable when it comes to beans on toast. We've compiled a list of some of our favorite ways to upgrade a basic beans-on-toast recipe into something that feels a bit more gourmet than the original. Whether you're trying to make an elevated budget meal or you're searching for a guest-worthy beans-on-toast recipe for your next dinner party, we've got you covered.