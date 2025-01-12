13 Ways To Upgrade Basic Beans On Toast
Beans on toast is a British classic, and it just happens to be one of the best easy, cheap meals to make at home when you don't have much in the fridge. Basically, anyone can make it — heating up a can of beans and toasting bread is accessible for even the most cooking-averse, after all — and it comes together in just a few minutes. Plus, who doesn't like bread covered in a rich sauce with filling, fiber-filled beans on top? It may just be the ideal quick meal when you need to get something delicious in your stomach fast.
The classic version of the dish calls for the British version of Heinz baked beans, but of course, when it comes to making a pantry meal, we don't believe in sticking to tradition. Even the kind of bread you use is negotiable when it comes to beans on toast. We've compiled a list of some of our favorite ways to upgrade a basic beans-on-toast recipe into something that feels a bit more gourmet than the original. Whether you're trying to make an elevated budget meal or you're searching for a guest-worthy beans-on-toast recipe for your next dinner party, we've got you covered.
Use high-quality bread
You know that frozen loaf of white sandwich bread you have in the back of your freezer that you promised yourself you'd use at some point when your food stores were especially thin? Well, technically, you could just use that to make beans on toast — and if you're pinched for time and/or money, go for it. But when you really want to make beans and toast into a standout meal, the kind of bread you use is extremely important. That's why we suggest using high-quality bread to make your beans on toast.
If you can get your bread fresh from the bakery, you'll automatically be upgrading this basic recipe. The possibilities are limitless. Focaccia is a great option if you're looking for something a bit richer, and we particularly like flavored varieties. Garlic focaccia, anyone? If you're looking for more of a standard slice of bread, you could use a particularly fresh slice of sourdough or pumpernickel. Whatever you choose, though, make sure it has some structural integrity to it — you want it to be able to support a mass of beans without falling apart immediately. Oh, and don't be afraid to use two slices: one to hold the beans and another to sop up the sauce after you've finished the first slice.
Make dried beans from scratch with spices
It's always a good idea to have canned beans on hand for those times when you need a quick and easy protein source for dinner. But if we're being honest, canned beans usually just aren't as delicious as their dried counterparts — especially if you know how to cook beans from scratch well. If you're experienced in the art of bean-boiling, then one easy way to upgrade your basic beans-on-toast recipe is to make dried beans from scratch, utilizing the spices in your pantry to make them as flavorful as possible.
Of course, you can always try to capture the flavor of British Heinz baked beans if you want to stay true to the classic. But if you're not afraid of veering off the path of conventionality, try mixing it up with different flavors. Try making cannellini beans with some Old Bay seasoning, or switch up basic pinto beans with a Creole seasoning blend. Get creative with all the different spices and sauces you have at your disposal, and you may just create a new beans-on-toast recipe that you'll come back to again and again.
Use fried bacon in your beans
Part of the reason beans on toast is such a perfect dish is the fact that it doesn't necessitate any animal products at all. Therefore, it's ideal for vegans, vegetarians, and just people who are trying to cut down on their animal product consumption. At the same time, it's an easily adaptable recipe, so if you're the kind of person who does want to add some meat to their meal, it's easy to include some for extra flavor. And that's just what Gordon Ramsey suggests to upgrade your beans on toast.
He suggests adding some fried bacon or pancetta pieces to your bean mixture. Not only does this add plenty of flavor to the beans, but it also gives them an extra layer of fattiness, which makes the dish richer and more filling. Start by frying that bacon before adding in your canned (or freshly cooked) beans, and you'll have an unbelievably flavorful iteration of beans on toast to enjoy.
Top the beans with chili peppers
You may not think of beans on toast as a particularly spicy food, and if you prepare it the traditional way, it's not. But that doesn't mean you can't bring a bit of heat to the dish. For spice lovers, some added spiciness can transform basic beans on toast into an easily crave-able dish that'll have you scooping out seconds. There are a few different ways to incorporate spice into your beans-on-toast recipe. The freshest way to do so is to chop up some fresh chili pepper (including the seeds) and add that directly to the beans as they cook. For an even more intense spice, forget cooking the chili peppers altogether and simply add them on top of the toast right before serving.
Don't have any fresh chili peppers at home? Not a problem. Crushed red pepper flakes can also add a lovely heat to the dish, and they don't require any chopping at all. And don't be afraid to experiment with different kinds of peppers — jalapeños and habaneros can both make excellent additions to this dish, depending on how much heat you can handle.
Include caramelized onions in your beans on toast recipe
Beans on toast can be delicious, but it's not a dish that boasts a lot of complexity. When you want to add more depth to the dish, there's one ingredient you can never go wrong with: onions. Fresh onions provide a sharp, bold flavor to the dish, but we prefer caramelized onions for a sweeter, richer profile. This works especially well with beans on toast because those flavors mirror the richness you'll find in the beans already. At the same time, caramelized onions have a jammy texture to them, which contrasts nicely with the starchiness of the beans themselves.
Just keep in mind that caramelizing onions does take some time, so you'll want to make sure you plan ahead when you make this recipe. After cooking your caramelized onions low and slow for about 45 minutes, you can add in the beans to warm them up. Once the onions are well incorporated with the beans and you've toasted your bread, you can bring all of these different elements together in one mouthwatering dish.
Cook your toast in bacon grease
We've already talked about the pleasures of adding bacon to your beans for a smokier flavor, but we were mostly focused on the beans themselves. However, there are other ways to utilize bacon your beans on toast richer, more indulgent, and ultimately, more flavorful. Whether you have some leftover bacon grease in the pan from frying up some bacon for your beans on toast or you just keep some in a leftover jar after you make bacon for breakfast, you can use that bacon grease to seriously upgrade the bread you use to make beans on toast.
Instead of throwing that bread in the toaster for a light crisp, consider toasting it in that bacon grease instead. This infuses the bread with fat, making it infinitely more delicious, and it helps develop a richer crunch than you can achieve with a toaster alone. Plus, it adds a layer of smokiness to the finished dish, which only adds to its deliciousness. And who doesn't love reusing ingredients that would otherwise go to waste?
Try cannellini beans with leeks
If you've always had the beans in beans on toast straight from the can, then the thought of straying from baked beans may seem like sacrilege. And if you're a person who likes to stick to tradition, then this tip isn't for you. But for those who are interested in building a whole new flavor profile for their beans on toast, cannellini beans and leeks can seriously take the dish to a whole new level. We love making beans on toast this way because it's much less heavy than the traditional version of the dish, and it utilizes fresh produce for a complex flavor and texture.
Start by cleaning your leeks very well, then slicing them up and caramelizing them in a pan with some olive oil. Add in your cannellini beans afterward with an additional glug of olive oil for more fat and richness. Don't be afraid to mash some of those cannellini beans to create a smoother, creamier texture, or keep them whole if you don't want as much softness. Who knows? You may never go back to baked beans for your beans on toast again.
Top your beans on toast with fresh herbs
Beans on toast is a lot of things, but one thing it really isn't is fresh. You can use freshly cooked beans and fresh bread, of course, but all on its own, it doesn't really have an element of lightness or freshness to it. But no worries — you can easily add an element of freshness to the dish in one simple, easy step: by adding some fresh herbs to the top of your beans on toast. We prefer bright, raw herbs like cilantro, parsley, or even freshly chopped chives, but you can use whatever you have on hand. You can even cook your baked beans with some rosemary if you're looking for a way to add a lovely floral flavor to the dish.
Don't have any fresh herbs on hand? That's okay. Just check out your spice rack to see what dried herbs you have available. Admittedly, dried herbs don't provide the same level of brightness as their fresh counterparts, but they can still deliver an extra layer of flavor that will make your beans on toast that much more appealing.
Sprinkle some bread crumbs on top
One of the reasons we love beans on toast is the fact that it's warm, soft, and easy to eat. That being said, it lacks the kind of texture that could potentially make it a lot more interesting. After all, what's a meal without some sort of crunch to it? Technically, you can get that crunch from the bread itself if it's properly toasted, but if you want to elevate your basic beans on toast to something really special, you may want to consider sprinkling some bread crumbs on top of the beans.
Now, we know what you're thinking. Layering bread crumbs on top of an already bread-based dish? Isn't that madness? But if you ask us, more bread is never a bad thing, and bread crumbs aren't offering structure, like the actual slice of bread you're using in beans on toast. Rather, it's there purely for texture, to create a crunchy topping that breaks up all that softness that you'll otherwise find in the dish. Make bread crumbs by using any stale bread you have in the house or just store-bought bread crumbs for ease. Either way that extra layer of crunch is bound to make for a more interesting beans-on-toast experience.
Layer your beans on toast with a slice of cheese
In a dark, cruel world, there are a few great, reliable pleasures we can always turn to, and cheese is one of them (unless you're lactose intolerant, that is). Many, if not most, dishes can benefit from the addition of cheese, and beans on toast is definitely one of them. There's perhaps no simpler way of elevating this classic dish by adding a slice of cheese on top. For the best results, you'll want to do this while the beans are still hot so they melt the cheese as you're serving it.
But cheese lovers, don't feel beholden to sliced cheese alone. The cheesy possibilities are endless when it comes to beans on toast. You can actually stir cheese into your beans while you're warming them up, which will result in a more evenly distributed cheesiness. Alternatively, you can shave or grate some cheese on top of the finished dish. You can even add cheese to the bread while it's toasting for a more melty experience. Feel free to experiment with different types of cheese, from simple and accessible American cheese slices to top-end Parmesan or Gouda.
Add sriracha to your baked beans for a spicy twist
If you do choose to use baked beans for your beans-on-toast recipe, you may be hesitant to mix a lot of different ingredients into those beans themselves, as they might clash with the other complex flavors that are already going on. But there's one ingredient that you may want to consider adding if you want your beans on toast to have a bit of a kick to it. That ingredient is sriracha, and it'll change the way you look at baked beans forever.
Sriracha boasts a tangy, garlicky, and spicy flavor that improves just about anything it touches — and baked beans are no exception. Not only does it provide its own flavor to the dish, but it also helps draw out and accentuate the other flavors you've got going on in those baked beans. This isn't an ideal suggestion for those who are spicy food-averse, but if you tend to enjoy some spiciness in your food, then this beans-on-toast addition is a no-brainer.
Find British — not American — baked beans
Ever wondered what the difference between British and American baked beans is? If you've tried these products in the U.S. and the U.K., you've likely noticed a pretty significant difference in flavor between the two. Taste canned baked beans in the U.S., and you'll probably notice a fairly sweet flavor profile, sometimes with the addition of bacon or some other salty element. These beans are served in a brown, rich sauce that makes an excellent side for BBQ dishes.
But in the U.K., you'll have a different experience with baked beans. They're definitely not as sweet as the American version. Rather, you'll find them served without meat in a thin, tomato-based sauce for a more savory presentation. If you don't tend to enjoy American baked beans because of their overwhelming sweetness, there's a chance that you'll enjoy the British version better.
If you ask us, British baked beans are a better option for beans on toast, as the American version of the product is simply too sweet to be enjoyed on its own. Ultimately, though, the choice is up to you ... just don't serve American baked beans to a Brit and expect a welcome reception.
Mash the beans for a creamier texture
It's always fun to play with the texture of different ingredients to create varying styles of the same meal. Beans on toast is no exception. When you want to achieve a softer, creamier texture for your beans, you may want to consider mashing them with a fork before piling them on top of toast. This won't really change the flavor of the dish, but it does yield a more spreadable consistency for the beans, which is an interesting alternative to the classic.
This works especially well when you plan on adding other texturally interesting ingredients, like breadcrumbs, to your beans on toast, but you can still use this technique even when you're not planning on including anything else on top. If you love creamy, bean-based spreads like hummus, for example, then this may just transform your average beans-on-toast recipe into something slightly more interesting. Don't forget to drizzle some olive oil on top for the ultimate creamy touch.