The Simple Way To Add A Layer Of Smokiness To Classic Beans On Toast

A tempting plate of beans and toast certainly doesn't need to be boring. Though the familiar dish is quick and simple to put together (and very popular in England), you can easily upgrade your meal with a few easy ingredient inclusions. While caramelized onions can upgrade a standard plate of beans piled on top of crunchy toast, bringing bacon into the mix can turn up the dials of savory, smoky notes of flavor. Whether layering maple-smoked bacon or oven-baked bacon on top of buttery bread, you'll be on your way to enjoying a satisfying recipe that can help ward off hunger until the next mealtime.

If you're not a meat lover, you can still welcome tempting hints of smoke by dashing smoked paprika on top of your toast or stirring chipotle powder, black strap molasses, liquid smoke, or black cardamom into your mixture of beans. Consider a thin drizzle of smoked olive oil to top your toast, and finish your dish with a quick garnish of smoked salt. This kind of dish delivers the best tastes of campfire meals without having to set up any fires or light up the grill.