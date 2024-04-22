Let Caramelized Onions Transform Beans On Toast Into A Totally New Dish

Beans on toast is a hearty, satisfying dish that attracts a lot of fans. If you are from the United States, you may not have had the meal. A simple combination of saucy baked beans from a can poured over toasted bread that has been slathered in butter, beans on toast is extremely popular in England, where it is lauded for its affordability and nutrient-dense ingredients. If traditional beans on toast does not entice you, however, we recommend transforming it into something a bit more approachable by adding caramelized onions.

Caramelized onions pair well with beans on toast for two reasons: complementary flavor and contrasting texture. While raw onions have a sharp, almost bitter taste, they become sweet and tangy when they are caramelized. This flavor works well with the similar ones found in the tomato sauce that coats the beans as well as the mild and creamy flavor of the beans themselves. Meanwhile, the soft, almost jammy strings of onion provide a welcome juxtaposition to the starchy texture of the beans, making each bite more complex and nuanced. What you end up getting from this combination is a balanced and unique toast that you can't help but keep eating.