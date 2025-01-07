The Zapp's Potato Chips You Should Leave Behind At The Store

As Rilke's famous penpal Franz Xaver Kappus once put it, "Where a great and unique man speaks, small men should keep silence." He wasn't talking about potato chips, but all the same, this sentiment certainly applies to Zapp's Evil Eye chips in comparison to the brand's iconic Voodoo flavor. In a definitive ranking of every Zapp's potato chip flavor, Tasting Table ranked Evil Eye as the worst.

A name like "Evil Eye" (coupled with the Flamin' Hot scarlet hue coating these beauties) would lead consumers to expect spicy, which these chips are decidedly not. Despite the bright red flavor and visible, abundant coating of spices, Zapp's Evil Eye kettle-style potato chips offer a more tangy, sweet, tomato-forward flavor with some subtle warmth on the back end. If that sounds pretty extra, it's because it is (and not necessarily in a good way).

Per the ingredients label, Evil Eye chips are flavored with dehydrated tomato, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, vinegar, tamarind, molasses, salt, and sugar. While these elements might marry harmoniously in a New Orleans soup or slow-simmered sauce, they didn't meld quite as cohesively in the chip format. Ultimately, there was just too much going on here. As we mentioned in our review, the most memorable thing about the Evil Eye chips is a major "disconnect between all the flavors, with the sweet tomato taste and heat at odds. Frankly, this Zapp's flavor had too many ingredients."

