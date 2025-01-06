Don't Skip This Key Step After Defrosting Coconut Milk

Coconut milk is one of the best ingredients for everything from rich baked goods to luxuriously creamy curries, like this coconut curry mussels recipe. Its mildly nutty flavor is as versatile as dairy cream and, as a canned product, it lasts a lot longer. If you don't use the whole can, you can freeze leftover coconut milk for up to one month. However, the key step after defrosting frozen coconut milk is mixing it with a hand emulsifier.

Just as the oil in natural peanut butter or even homemade vinaigrette recipes will separate from the water-based ingredients, the coconut milk cream will collect at the top of the storage container with the coconut water freezing underneath it. Separation is a natural occurrence that you'll see upon opening a fresh can of coconut milk. A quick stir or shake of the can will combine the separated fat and liquid components at room temperature or heated in a saucepan. Freezing coconut milk, however, changes the texture more drastically, so even after you thaw, stirring isn't enough to fully emulsify the liquids and fat solids. To avoid an unpleasantly grainy texture, a hand emulsifier from a brand like Turelar provides adequate power to return defrosted coconut milk to its uniformly creamy and thick consistency. You'll want to first thaw the coconut milk slowly by placing the frozen milk in the fridge overnight. Then, blend the thawed coconut milk for 30 seconds with a hand emulsifier or this Ninja Professional blender.

