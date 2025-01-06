The One Margarita You Should Never Order At Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse might be the epitome of an all-American restaurant. The nationwide steakhouse chain brings Texan spirit to every state in the mainland USA (and almost a dozen other countries) with its hand-cut steaks and cinnamon butter rolls. While meat is usually the first thing that comes to mind when the restaurant is mentioned, it also has a full bar and can make almost any cocktail you request. The "everything is bigger in Texas" spirit is particularly reflected in its margaritas; each is served in a very large goblet. You'll find seven varieties on their menu, but not all are worth sipping that amount of. We (responsibly) tested and ranked every Texas Roadhouse margarita, and the one in last place is the Hurricane Margarita.

The drink sets out to be a combination of a classic margarita and a hurricane cocktail — a sweet and fruity rum beverage. But the tequila and lime of the marg get completely buried under the strong Captain Morgan and the heavy helpings of grenadine, orange juice, and pineapple juice. It tastes little like a margarita and more like the worst version of a hurricane cocktail. You're better off ordering a classic, like The Legend (a mix of three types of tequila and Grand Marnier) or their Sangria Margarita (which is like a fruity red wine and margarita slushy).