The One Margarita You Should Never Order At Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse might be the epitome of an all-American restaurant. The nationwide steakhouse chain brings Texan spirit to every state in the mainland USA (and almost a dozen other countries) with its hand-cut steaks and cinnamon butter rolls. While meat is usually the first thing that comes to mind when the restaurant is mentioned, it also has a full bar and can make almost any cocktail you request. The "everything is bigger in Texas" spirit is particularly reflected in its margaritas; each is served in a very large goblet. You'll find seven varieties on their menu, but not all are worth sipping that amount of. We (responsibly) tested and ranked every Texas Roadhouse margarita, and the one in last place is the Hurricane Margarita.
The drink sets out to be a combination of a classic margarita and a hurricane cocktail — a sweet and fruity rum beverage. But the tequila and lime of the marg get completely buried under the strong Captain Morgan and the heavy helpings of grenadine, orange juice, and pineapple juice. It tastes little like a margarita and more like the worst version of a hurricane cocktail. You're better off ordering a classic, like The Legend (a mix of three types of tequila and Grand Marnier) or their Sangria Margarita (which is like a fruity red wine and margarita slushy).
Hacking the Texas Roadhouse menu
Some of the restaurant's fan-favorite menu items can be purchased in grocery stores; you can buy Texas Roadhouse butter and rolls at Walmart, and some snacks, like Texas Roadhouse Peanut Brittle and jerky, are even available on Amazon. But it doesn't stop at food; Texas Roadhouse offers a bottled margarita mix so you can make those extra-large margs at home. Many grocery stores carry the product — if you can get your hands on it, you can try making your own creative margarita variations, all of which will surely top The Hurricane.
There's also a little-known hack that even the company itself suggests on the back of their bottled margarita mix; add a splash of Aperol to your Texas Roadhouse margarita. If you want to attempt to perfect the Hurricane Margarita yourself, try switching that out for some or all of the orange juice to lessen the overpowering sweetness. We'd also suggest going with more traditional hurricane margarita ingredients, like passion fruit juice instead of pineapple. Most importantly, use a light hand with the grenadine — just trust us.