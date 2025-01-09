11 Best Coffee Beans For Lattes

Since sipping on straight-up espresso may not be for the faint of heart, lattes are the go-to choice in the United States for an espresso-based beverage that can be both sweet and robust. Unlike cappuccinos — the second-most common espresso-forward beverage — lattes require more milk, creating a smoother coffee with a creamier texture. Espresso shots are pulled and added to a cup, then steamed milk is poured into the cup, blending with the espresso, before being topped with fluffy milk foam and sometimes doused with a sprinkling of spices. No matter what you like to add to your latte drinks, its flavor is largely dependent on the profile of the espresso used in its creation, which relies heavily on the area of the world the coffee beans originated from.

Despite popular belief, any coffee beans can create espresso for a latte; it doesn't have to be a designated espresso blend. That being said, not all coffee origins are ideal for milk-heavy drinks or drinks that tend to contain added sweeteners. In this list, I'll explore coffees from particular areas of the world and blends of beans from specific regions that combine to create naturally sweet, creamy, or fruity coffee that pairs well with steamed milk to create a café-worthy latte. Whether you hunt for these green beans to roast yourself or buy them roasted from one of many reputable coffee brands, be on the lookout for these coffees to create your next bold, balanced, and unforgettable latte.

