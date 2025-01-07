It's Official - This Is The Worst Steak At Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse is a budget-friendly steakhouse serving Texas-sized portions to diners in a charming, country casual atmosphere. However, there are some things you should know about the restaurant chain, including which menu item isn't worth ordering. We ranked every cut of steak at Texas Roadhouse, and it turns out that the prime rib is the worst cut of beef you could order on the menu — and it wasn't even close.
Prime rib is a slow-roasted cut from the rib of the cow that's known for its nice layer of fat and good marbling, resulting in a tender chew and a buttery flavor profile. In true Texas Roadhouse fashion, the prime rib is a massive slab that takes over an entire plate. Unfortunately, this picturesque cut looks a bit more impressive than it tastes. According to our taste tester, the prime rib is somewhat underwhelming, with a butter-forward savor that trumps the umami richness you'd otherwise desire in a steak. Furthermore, the texture itself is lacking; while the marbling provides a juicy, tender chew, the prime rib is void of any crispy, browned crust.
With a taste more reminiscent of ham than of steak and a uniformly soft quality lacking the textural contrast of a sear, you can skip Texas Roadhouse's prime rib. Thankfully, the chain offers plenty of other excellent cuts to choose from.
There are better cuts to choose from at Texas Roadhouse
If you're searching for a tastier alternative to the prime rib, we ranked the boneless Ft. Worth ribeye and the bone-in ribeye among our top picks. Since the primal rib section is home to both the ribeye and the prime rib, you'll get everything you were looking for in the prime rib with either cut. Each ribeye possesses buttery, tender, and beautifully marbled meat with all the intense umami that a great steak should have. Plus, these cuts are seared, leaving decadent, crisscrossed grill marks that contrast with their juicy interiors.
Another Texas Roadhouse staple that we ranked highly was the filet mignon, listed on the menu as the Dallas Filet. What this cut lacks in size, it more than makes up for in flavor, boasting a melt-in-your-mouth tenderness that cannot be replicated. To accompany these impressive Texas Roadhouse steaks, be sure to order a loaded baked potato. It is the perfect side that remains one of the best chain restaurant baked potatoes out there. Additionally, don't forget to load up on Texas Roadhouse's iconic fresh and fluffy rolls with a side of honey cinnamon butter; not only are they free, but they're also our favorite popular menu item.