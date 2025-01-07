It's Official - This Is The Worst Steak At Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is a budget-friendly steakhouse serving Texas-sized portions to diners in a charming, country casual atmosphere. However, there are some things you should know about the restaurant chain, including which menu item isn't worth ordering. We ranked every cut of steak at Texas Roadhouse, and it turns out that the prime rib is the worst cut of beef you could order on the menu — and it wasn't even close.

Advertisement

Prime rib is a slow-roasted cut from the rib of the cow that's known for its nice layer of fat and good marbling, resulting in a tender chew and a buttery flavor profile. In true Texas Roadhouse fashion, the prime rib is a massive slab that takes over an entire plate. Unfortunately, this picturesque cut looks a bit more impressive than it tastes. According to our taste tester, the prime rib is somewhat underwhelming, with a butter-forward savor that trumps the umami richness you'd otherwise desire in a steak. Furthermore, the texture itself is lacking; while the marbling provides a juicy, tender chew, the prime rib is void of any crispy, browned crust.

With a taste more reminiscent of ham than of steak and a uniformly soft quality lacking the textural contrast of a sear, you can skip Texas Roadhouse's prime rib. Thankfully, the chain offers plenty of other excellent cuts to choose from.

Advertisement