Consider This Tip When Adding Canned Pumpkin To Cocktails

Using canned pumpkin in cocktails can be a bartender's shortcut to pouring satisfyingly fresh and earthy drink recipes without having to cook and blend up slices of pumpkin on the spot. Canned pumpkin can impart a voluptuous texture and body in a beverage, but the goal is to make a cocktail for sipping and not a smoothie that requires a straw to enjoy. The right amount of canned pumpkin can also add an appealing sweetness to a drink, but there is an extra step you'll want to take if you're attempting this professional hack for yourself at home.

To end up with a silky, smooth mouthfeel that doesn't require a spoon to dig into, a strainer will be your best friend as you mix up martinis and cocktails with the store-bought ingredient. Though it will take extra time to pour, running your cocktail through a Hawthorne strainer before filling the glasses you intend to distribute to the guests at your next cocktail party will result in a better overall drinking experience.