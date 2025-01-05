Do You Need To Cook The Filling Before Stuffing Empanadas?

Empanadas aren't terribly complicated to make. They are, however, quite time-consuming to craft. Between prepping the filling to folding each pocket of pastry into half-moons and then baking or frying until golden, empanadas are indeed a labor of love. So, in an effort to streamline the process, you might be wondering whether empanada filling really needs to be cooked. To help shed on whether this step is necessary, we turned to empanada expert, Lorena Cantarovici, for some guidance.

Advertisement

As the owner of Maria Empanada, Cantarovici knows a thing or two about making delicious empanadas. While she's a firm believer that the dough can make or break a recipe, so can the filling, which is why she recommends against cutting corners. "As a general rule of thumb," she shares, "all fillings should be cooked prior to filling your empanadas."

Cooking empanada filling serves a few purposes. First and foremost, it ensures that the pastry won't be overcooked while the filling remains undercooked. In a recipe like baked beef and sweet potato empanadas, cooking is crucial for crunchy vegetables to soften and for the meat to cook fully. Additionally, cooking also helps raw ingredients release moisture that can cause the dough to turn soggy. In fact, cooking empanada filling creates deeper gustatory complexity as ingredients have an opportunity to brown, caramelize, and develop nuanced flavors.

Advertisement