The Leftovers Hack You Need For Creamy Inside, Crunchy Outside Croutons

Salads on their own can be quite boring, which is why people like to spruce them up with croutons. Croutons add some much-needed texture and flavor to any salad recipe. They can even take your favorite stuffing and creamy soups to the next level, especially when you make croutons at home. There are eight tips you should always keep in mind when making a fresh batch, such as the bread should be sturdy, stale, and well-seasoned. However, those tips no longer apply when you decide to get creative with the bread you use. You can be like Ina Garten and chop your grilled cheese to the size of croutons, or turn your leftover pizza into a delicious addition to your salad or roasted tomato soup. For a more unique flavor, use your leftover grits to make a creamy, yet crunchy crouton that will impress everyone's taste buds.

It might seem odd to use grits, but their flavor profile goes well with salads. Their creamy consistency, milky flavor, and crunchy exterior add a new depth of flavor that instantly elevates any food it's paired with. Usually eaten with shrimp, grits are more versatile than you think. They pair effortlessly with at least 18 other foods such as bacon, cheese, roasted vegetables, and nuts, which are all common ingredients in salads. Hence, they'll make the perfect addition to your next meal. To achieve the perfect grits crouton, you'll need to make it the night before. This is important because your grits need to remain in the refrigerator for at least six hours, or overnight, so they can solidify and keep their shape while frying.

