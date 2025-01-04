The Leftovers Hack You Need For Creamy Inside, Crunchy Outside Croutons
Salads on their own can be quite boring, which is why people like to spruce them up with croutons. Croutons add some much-needed texture and flavor to any salad recipe. They can even take your favorite stuffing and creamy soups to the next level, especially when you make croutons at home. There are eight tips you should always keep in mind when making a fresh batch, such as the bread should be sturdy, stale, and well-seasoned. However, those tips no longer apply when you decide to get creative with the bread you use. You can be like Ina Garten and chop your grilled cheese to the size of croutons, or turn your leftover pizza into a delicious addition to your salad or roasted tomato soup. For a more unique flavor, use your leftover grits to make a creamy, yet crunchy crouton that will impress everyone's taste buds.
It might seem odd to use grits, but their flavor profile goes well with salads. Their creamy consistency, milky flavor, and crunchy exterior add a new depth of flavor that instantly elevates any food it's paired with. Usually eaten with shrimp, grits are more versatile than you think. They pair effortlessly with at least 18 other foods such as bacon, cheese, roasted vegetables, and nuts, which are all common ingredients in salads. Hence, they'll make the perfect addition to your next meal. To achieve the perfect grits crouton, you'll need to make it the night before. This is important because your grits need to remain in the refrigerator for at least six hours, or overnight, so they can solidify and keep their shape while frying.
How to make croutons with grits
To make classic creamy grits, you'll need quick-cooking grits, which will reduce your cooking time, milk, water, butter, salt, pepper, garlic, and your secret weapon: cream cheese. This extra ingredient will give your grits even more creaminess without making them too heavy. And if you have dietary restrictions, you can easily switch out dairy products with non-dairy ones. You can also elevate your grits further by adding extra seasonings, sharp cheeses, and hot sauce.
Depending on the type you use, your cooking time will range between around five to 30 minutes. For classic grits, you want to cook them on the stovetop. Bring all the liquids and seasonings to a boil. Once the mixture is boiling, stir in the grits and reduce the heat. Let the grits simmer for a few minutes and make sure to stir frequently. This will prevent them from sticking to the bottom of the pan. When the grits are thick, stir in your butter and cheese until they melt.
Once your grits have cooled, spread them evenly on a baking sheet. You can either use parchment paper or cooking spray to prevent the grits from sticking to the sheet. Then, let them chill in the refrigerator. Before you fry them, remove them from the fridge and cut them into cubes or use a biscuit cutter. If you want an extra crispy exterior, dredge them in seasoned breading or cornmeal. You can also fry them as is. Just make sure to only fry them for a few minutes until they are golden brown.