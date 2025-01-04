Give Greek Yogurt An Indulgent Upgrade With One Easy Granola Swap
Dropping a handful of granola into a cup of Greek yogurt makes for a satisfying breakfast, but you can give this dish an indulgent upgrade. Simply swap the granola with your favorite cereal. For example, you can nourish your inner child and add color to the yogurt with Fruity Pebbles. Since the cereal is sweet, it will help balance the sour flavor of Greek yogurt.
We're not saying that you should skip adding your favorite granola to your Greek yogurt. Sometimes, this option just feels a little safe (code word for boring). It's ok to amp up your breakfast a little and brighten your mornings. For example, chocolate lovers, reach for your favorite chocolate-flavored cereal, such as Cocoa Pebbles or Cocoa Puffs. Some yogurts come with honey or jam, such as Fage and Ellenos. With these sweetened yogurts, we can go with a cereal that's less sweet, such as Corn Flakes of Chex, as the purpose of the cereal is to add crunchy texture.
Along with swapping out granola, you can swap out your vanilla or plain yogurt with a flavored one. A strawberry-flavored Greek yogurt with be perfect with a generous topping of chocolate cereal. Additionally, to give your breakfast bowl a halo-halo spin, the Filipino dessert that Anthony Bourdain loved, stir a little ube halaya (purple yam jam) or sweetened condensed milk.
Try matching the flavors of your Greek yogurt with different types of cereal
Let's say you're sticking with plain Greek yogurt. Then try this hack: Pop a few marshmallows into the microwave and heat for about 20 seconds, until somewhat gooey. Stir in Rice Krispies cereal to make a sticky-looking dish to stir into your Greek yogurt. The result is a Rice Krispies-inspired breakfast.
For those who love the flavors of fall, we recommend adding a cereal like Apple Pie Toast Crunch to Greek yogurt. Amp up the warmth by mixing some spices like cinnamon and nutmeg into the yogurt as well before topping it with the apple-flavored cereal.
If you're looking for an even more indulgent upgrade, turn your cereal-topped Greek yogurt into a parfait. It'll be a breakfast to remember. You can start the week with our strawberry and apricot parfait recipe. Instead of using broken-up pieces of scone as the base of the parfait, use a strawberry-flavored cereal. Finally, check out our list of the 10 Greek yogurt brands we've ranked from worst to best. A poor-quality Greek yogurt might not be worth upgrading.