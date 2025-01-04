Give Greek Yogurt An Indulgent Upgrade With One Easy Granola Swap

Dropping a handful of granola into a cup of Greek yogurt makes for a satisfying breakfast, but you can give this dish an indulgent upgrade. Simply swap the granola with your favorite cereal. For example, you can nourish your inner child and add color to the yogurt with Fruity Pebbles. Since the cereal is sweet, it will help balance the sour flavor of Greek yogurt.

We're not saying that you should skip adding your favorite granola to your Greek yogurt. Sometimes, this option just feels a little safe (code word for boring). It's ok to amp up your breakfast a little and brighten your mornings. For example, chocolate lovers, reach for your favorite chocolate-flavored cereal, such as Cocoa Pebbles or Cocoa Puffs. Some yogurts come with honey or jam, such as Fage and Ellenos. With these sweetened yogurts, we can go with a cereal that's less sweet, such as Corn Flakes of Chex, as the purpose of the cereal is to add crunchy texture.

Along with swapping out granola, you can swap out your vanilla or plain yogurt with a flavored one. A strawberry-flavored Greek yogurt with be perfect with a generous topping of chocolate cereal. Additionally, to give your breakfast bowl a halo-halo spin, the Filipino dessert that Anthony Bourdain loved, stir a little ube halaya (purple yam jam) or sweetened condensed milk.

