How To Avoid A Bitter Taste In Your Red Bell Peppers
Just as a banana gets sweeter as it ripens, red bell peppers are considered the sweetest variety of bell peppers. In fact, all bell peppers come from the same plant and species, harvested at early, mid, and late stages of ripeness. While green bell peppers are often described as bitter and vegetal, a bitter tasting red bell pepper is not a good sign. Improper storage is one of the biggest downfalls for a red bell pepper's flavor and texture. Veggies at the grocery store may have already been sitting for a day or two, so as soon as you bring your produce bounty home, the bell peppers need to go into the fridge.
A cold, dry crisper drawer is the best place to store whole red bell peppers. Better still is placing whole bell peppers in a reusable mesh bag or a plastic bag with holes to promote air circulation that'll eliminate any moisture from expediting the spoilage process. It's best not to cut bell peppers before storing them. Instead, cutting red bell peppers the moment that you incorporate them into a recipe will reap the best flavor and texture. If you are storing a partially cut bell pepper, a sealable bag or air-tight container like these JoyJolt glass storage containers will keep them fresh in the fridge for a up to a week. Moldy patches, soft spots, and a bitter taste are all tell-tale signs that the bell peppers have been stored too long or improperly.
More ways to avoid bitter red bell peppers
Growers and gardeners familiar with harvesting red bell peppers often attribute a bitter taste due to under-watering or harvesting them too soon. If you're not growing red bell peppers yourself, ensuring they're not bitter starts with visual cues from the batch at your local produce section. A bright red hue with a glossy shine and an intact fresh green stem are the best indicators of a ripe and sweet red bell pepper.
Even if you choose a perfectly ripe pepper, incorrect cutting is a common mistake that can lead to a bitter taste. The source of spice, heat, and bitterness in peppers comes from the white pith that anchors the seeds to the pepper's flesh. Even if you cut the seeds out of a red bell pepper, the white bits that line the interior of a bell pepper will still sabotage the sweetness you seek. There are lots of ways to cut bell peppers, whether you want rings, strips, or a fine dice. Every way you slice it, the pith is one of the first components to go! If you're still left with bitter red bell peppers, cooking methods like roasting, grilling, and sauteeing with other aromatics and oils will counter the bitterness with caramelized sweetness as well as flavors from the accompanying ingredients. If you're adding them raw to salads, a tangy type of vinaigrette dressing is another effective way to balance bitterness.