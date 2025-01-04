How To Avoid A Bitter Taste In Your Red Bell Peppers

Just as a banana gets sweeter as it ripens, red bell peppers are considered the sweetest variety of bell peppers. In fact, all bell peppers come from the same plant and species, harvested at early, mid, and late stages of ripeness. While green bell peppers are often described as bitter and vegetal, a bitter tasting red bell pepper is not a good sign. Improper storage is one of the biggest downfalls for a red bell pepper's flavor and texture. Veggies at the grocery store may have already been sitting for a day or two, so as soon as you bring your produce bounty home, the bell peppers need to go into the fridge.

Advertisement

A cold, dry crisper drawer is the best place to store whole red bell peppers. Better still is placing whole bell peppers in a reusable mesh bag or a plastic bag with holes to promote air circulation that'll eliminate any moisture from expediting the spoilage process. It's best not to cut bell peppers before storing them. Instead, cutting red bell peppers the moment that you incorporate them into a recipe will reap the best flavor and texture. If you are storing a partially cut bell pepper, a sealable bag or air-tight container like these JoyJolt glass storage containers will keep them fresh in the fridge for a up to a week. Moldy patches, soft spots, and a bitter taste are all tell-tale signs that the bell peppers have been stored too long or improperly.

Advertisement