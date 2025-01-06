How Long Is Campari Good After It's Opened?

Every home bartender knows the familiar scene: You buy a cocktail-building ingredient, you set it on your bar cart, and time passes before you reach for it again. Maybe even years. Campari is a fundamental ingredient for crafting Boulevardiers, Americanos, and Negronis. It makes a great aperitif over ice, and we even like adding a splash to iced coffee. But, if you have a bottle of this bright red beauty hanging around and aren't sure if it's still good, we have a few tips for getting to the bottom of the matter (and, hopefully, to the bottom of your glass).

Since alcohol acts as a natural preservative, at around 28% ABV, Campari clocks in higher than many other amaro. Happily, this higher proof also extends its shelf life, and an unopened bottle of Campari can retain its quality for several years. However, once the bottle is opened, oxygen exposure imparts changes to the herbal liqueur's flavor and aromatic profile — an especially significant impact considering Campari is made from steeped fruits, herbs, and spices like bitter orange peel, cherry, clove, and cinnamon. Over time, those carefully crafted herbal notes will break down, causing the botanical elements to lose their luster.

For safety, Campari should be served within a year of opening. Although, even if it hasn't become contaminated by bacteria growth, your amaro can still be oxidized to the point of becoming gross. For the best performance, enjoy your Campari within one to two years of purchasing and within six months of opening.

