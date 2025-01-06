How Long Is Campari Good After It's Opened?
Every home bartender knows the familiar scene: You buy a cocktail-building ingredient, you set it on your bar cart, and time passes before you reach for it again. Maybe even years. Campari is a fundamental ingredient for crafting Boulevardiers, Americanos, and Negronis. It makes a great aperitif over ice, and we even like adding a splash to iced coffee. But, if you have a bottle of this bright red beauty hanging around and aren't sure if it's still good, we have a few tips for getting to the bottom of the matter (and, hopefully, to the bottom of your glass).
Since alcohol acts as a natural preservative, at around 28% ABV, Campari clocks in higher than many other amaro. Happily, this higher proof also extends its shelf life, and an unopened bottle of Campari can retain its quality for several years. However, once the bottle is opened, oxygen exposure imparts changes to the herbal liqueur's flavor and aromatic profile — an especially significant impact considering Campari is made from steeped fruits, herbs, and spices like bitter orange peel, cherry, clove, and cinnamon. Over time, those carefully crafted herbal notes will break down, causing the botanical elements to lose their luster.
For safety, Campari should be served within a year of opening. Although, even if it hasn't become contaminated by bacteria growth, your amaro can still be oxidized to the point of becoming gross. For the best performance, enjoy your Campari within one to two years of purchasing and within six months of opening.
How to store Campari for peak performance
Proper storage will also help your open bottle of Campari hold onto its quality over time. Stash that bad boy in a cool place away from direct sunlight. This could be your fridge or freezer, but doesn't necessarily have to be. Chilling slows the natural deterioration process. Although, whether you prefer to chill it or keep it at room temperature in the pantry, the most important aspect regarding temperature is consistency. Your Campari should remain held at a constant temperature without any dramatic fluctuations (i.e. you wouldn't want to chill it in the fridge, then move it to the bar cart, then stash it in the freezer). It shouldn't go in the refrigerator door, either (more on that here and here).
To steer clear of a spoiled bottle, give your Campari a thorough look-over under a bright light. If the vibrant red liqueur appears cloudy or you spot any floating sediments, these are signs that mold or bacteria have begun to form, and the bottle should be discarded. If it appears fine, a small taste test can help gauge freshness. If the taste is flat and muted or else sharply, unpleasantly acidic, and bitter, chances are your Campari has turned. Any sugar crystallization forming around the mouth of the bottle is natural and not necessarily a sign of spoilage, but if crystallization comes in tandem with other suspicious symptoms like a thicker viscosity or faded red color, toss it out.