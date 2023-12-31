Spice Up Iced Coffee With A Dash Of Campari

Few bitter liqueurs have the iconic recognition of Campari. The Italian aperitivo is ubiquitous in mixology, frequently used in classic cocktails like the negroni or Boulevardier. Yet, past the bitter and sweet notes it brings to boozy pairings, the liqueur is wondrously malleable. It yields a spritz that rivals its more popular Aperol cousin and can even be used in hot, toddy-like drinks.

So try out a riff with a caffeinating buzz and mix it with iced coffee. Pair it in a weaker ratio alongside cold brew — utilizing around one part Campari for six parts cold brew. Add a touch of sugar and a lemon slice for a tangy bite, and a refreshing — yet complex — drink emerges. The perfect pick-me-up for a midday happy hour, Campari brings a bitter, sweet, and herbal nuance to coffee. And it'll meld with ice coffees other than cold brew, co-mingling especially well with more acidic cups. There are even more Campari and coffee pairings, too — let's dive into a few.