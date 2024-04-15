The Americano Is The Coffee-Free Campari Cocktail You Should Know

If you're new to Americano cocktails, you'd be forgiven for thinking that they're a variation on the popular espresso martini. But the drink is totally caffeine-free — and predates the popular coffee cocktail by a solid century.

Americanos feature equal parts Campari and sweet vermouth topped with soda water and served on the rocks. Tasting Table's Americano cocktail recipe features orange bitters to complement the existing flavors and add dimension to the drink. Don't forget an orange twist.

The drink is a must-try if you like Negronis — or want to like Negronis but find them too bitter and boozy. But the recipe for a Negroni is based on the Americano, not the other way around: Negronis were allegedly invented in 1918 when Count Camillo Negroni asked a bartender for a stiffer drink, replacing the soda water in his Americano with gin.

The Americano itself is based on an even older drink, the Milano-Torino, made from just Campari and vermouth. As the story goes, the Americano dates back to 1880s Milan. American tourists visiting the Camparino bar tried the Milano-Torino and found the drink too pungent, so bartenders added soda water in an attempt to tone down the bitter flavor.

The drink was a hit. Now, it's on the International Bartender's Association's official list of so-called Unforgettables and even has a stamp of approval from one of pop culture's biggest cocktail fans. While James Bond is known for his martinis in the movies, he orders Americanos throughout Ian Fleming's original novels.