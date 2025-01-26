The Best Venison Burger With Bleu Cheese Crumble Recipe

Burgers are truly glorious. Whether you prefer a classic beef burger, a crispy chicken burger, or a vegan burger, you can never go wrong with a succulent, piping-hot patty that is smothered with sauce and sandwiched between two buns. Most people will agree that burger toppings like cheese, bacon, lettuce, or pickles, only serve to make a great burger even better. If you are a gourmet burger lover, you'll love this venison burger with bleu cheese crumble, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye.

Switching out ground beef for ground venison takes this burger recipe up a notch or two, with the venison adding a deeply savory and distinctively gamey flavor. Venison is known to be a particularly lean meat, so Rye makes sure this burger stays wonderfully juicy and succulent with the addition of beef fat, as well as breadcrumbs and egg to keep the patty well formed. the venison patties are topped with a bleu cheese crumble, adding a strong pungent and earthy flavor that pairs dreamily with the gamey venison. Served up simply in a soft white bun with tomatoes and arugula, this truly is a burger gone gourmet. Read on to find out how you can make the best venison burger with bleu cheese crumble in the comfort of your own kitchen.

