The Best Venison Burger With Bleu Cheese Crumble Recipe

By Jennine Rye
bleu cheese crumble venison burger Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Burgers are truly glorious. Whether you prefer a classic beef burger, a crispy chicken burger, or a vegan burger, you can never go wrong with a succulent, piping-hot patty that is smothered with sauce and sandwiched between two buns. Most people will agree that burger toppings like cheese, bacon, lettuce, or pickles, only serve to make a great burger even better. If you are a gourmet burger lover, you'll love this venison burger with bleu cheese crumble, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye.

Advertisement

Switching out ground beef for ground venison takes this burger recipe up a notch or two, with the venison adding a deeply savory and distinctively gamey flavor. Venison is known to be a particularly lean meat, so Rye makes sure this burger stays wonderfully juicy and succulent with the addition of beef fat, as well as breadcrumbs and egg to keep the patty well formed. the venison patties are topped with a bleu cheese crumble, adding a strong pungent and earthy flavor that pairs dreamily with the gamey venison. Served up simply in a soft white bun with tomatoes and arugula, this truly is a burger gone gourmet. Read on to find out how you can make the best venison burger with bleu cheese crumble in the comfort of your own kitchen.

Advertisement

Gather the ingredients for this the best venison burger with bleu cheese crumble recipe

bleu cheese venison burger ingredients Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

To begin this the best venison burger with bleu cheese crumble recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. For the venison patties, you will want ground venison, breadcrumbs, beef fat, an egg, onion granules, garlic granules, dried rosemary, Worcestershire sauce, sea salt, black pepper, and olive oil. To complete the burgers you will additionally need bleu cheese, mayonnaise, burger buns, a tomato, and arugula.

Advertisement

Step 1: Begin the venison patties

bowl containing venison patty ingredients Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

In a bowl, add the ground venison, breadcrumbs, beef fat, egg, onion granules, garlic granules dried rosemary, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper.

Step 2: Mix the ingredients

venison patty mixture Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Mix well with your hands to combine the ingredients.

Step 3: Form the patties

hand forming venison patties Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Roughly divide the mixture and form the venison into two or three burger patties.

Step 4: Chill the patties

covered plate with venison patties Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Cover and place the venison patties in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.

Step 5: Heat a pan

pan on heating element Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Heat a frying pan containing the olive oil to a medium-high heat.

Step 6: Add the venison patties

venison patties frying in pan Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Add the venison patties to the pan and fry for 3 to 4 minutes on one side.

Step 7: Flip the patties

venison patties frying in pan Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Flip and cook for another 2 minutes on the other side.

Step 8: Top with bleu cheese crumble

cooking blue cheese topped patties Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Divide the crumbled bleu cheese between the venison patties and cook for another minute or two.

Step 9: Remove from the pan

bleu cheese topped venison patties Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Remove from the pan.

Step 10: Assemble the burgers

mayonnaise spread on bread buns Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

To assemble the burgers, spread a little mayonnaise on the top and bottom of each bun.

Step 11: Add tomatoes and arugula

tomatoes and arugula in bun Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Layer the tomato and arugula on the bottom bun.

Step 12: Add the venison patty

assembling bleu cheese venison burgers Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Finish with the bleu cheese-topped venison patties.

Step 13: Serve the burgers

bleu cheese crumble venison burger Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Add the top of the bun and then serve.

The Best Venison Burger With Bleu Cheese Crumble Recipe

No Ratings
Print

The ultimate venison burger is topped with a bleu cheese crumble, adding a strong pungent flavor that pairs dreamily with the gamey venison and fresh arugula.

Prep Time
40
minutes
Cook Time
6
minutes
servings
2
portions
bleu cheese crumble venison burger
Total time: 46 minutes

Ingredients

  • For the venison patties
  • 10 ounces ground venison
  • 2 tablespoons breadcrumbs
  • 2 tablespoons grated beef fat
  • 1 medium egg, room temperature
  • ½ teaspoon onion granules
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic granules
  • ¼ teaspoon dried rosemary
  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil, for frying
  • To assemble the burgers
  • ½ cup bleu cheese, crumbled
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • 2 burger buns
  • 1 medium tomato, sliced
  • ½ cup arugula

Directions

  1. In a bowl, add the ground venison, breadcrumbs, beef fat, egg, onion granules, garlic granules dried rosemary, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper.
  2. Mix well with your hands to combine the ingredients.
  3. Roughly divide the mixture and form the venison into two or three burger patties.
  4. Cover and place the venison patties in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
  5. Heat a frying pan containing the olive oil to a medium-high heat.
  6. Add the venison patties to the pan and fry for 3 to 4 minutes on one side.
  7. Flip and cook for another 2 minutes on the other side.
  8. Divide the crumbled bleu cheese between the venison patties and cook for another minute or two.
  9. Remove from the pan.
  10. To assemble the burgers, spread a little mayonnaise on the top and bottom of each bun.
  11. Layer the tomato and arugula on the bottom bun.
  12. Finish with the bleu cheese-topped venison patties.
  13. Add the top of the bun and then serve.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 872
Total Fat 60.9 g
Saturated Fat 18.9 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 165.2 mg
Total Carbohydrates 32.4 g
Dietary Fiber 2.1 g
Total Sugars 6.2 g
Sodium 860.1 mg
Protein 46.8 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe

How can this venison burger be customized?

bleu cheese crumble venison burger Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

There is plenty of potential for adapting a burger recipe to suit your own preferences, or to simply try something new, and this recipe is no different. As venison has a strong and distinctive flavor, it pairs well with the similarly powerful flavor of bleu cheese. However, if you aren't a fan of bleu cheese you can always substitute in a different type of cheese. Cheddar and Gruyère work well, as does Manchego. Or, to make your burger a little more "fine dining" appropriate, a truffle cheese works wonderfully with the other flavors in the recipe.

Advertisement

Switching up the type of bread you use is a simple way to change a burger; a deliciously soft brioche bun always works well, or a more rustic roll that has a crusty top will pair nicely with the rich flavors of the venison and the cheese. Another area that's easy to adapt is in the burger toppings, and here the world really is your oyster. Crisp bacon rashers, or alternatively a dollop or two of bacon jam, would both make great additions to this venison burger. For more gourmet burger-topping finesse, why not cook up some caramelized onions to add a delicious sweetness that will balance out the deeply savory flavors of the venison and bleu cheese? Finally, you can never go wrong with a pickle or two, or a spoonful of slaw to add freshness and crunch.

Advertisement

What are some tips for working with venison?

bleu cheese crumble venison burger Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

If you've not cooked with venison before, it is important to know a few things about this type of red meat to help you make the absolute best venison burgers. While your supermarket may well stock ground venison, if it doesn't you can always grind the meat at home or alternatively, you can ask your local butcher to do so. If this is the direction you take, look for either shoulder, neck, or flank cuts, as these are ideal for making into burgers.

Advertisement

Venison is well known for being an incredibly lean meat, meaning that it has very little fat marbling through it. When forming burger patties, you will want to work with meat that has a particular ratio of protein to fat to make sure that the patties hold together and stay wonderfully succulent when cooked. With ground beef, we recommend using a ratio of 90/10 for stovetop patties, and when making venison burgers you will want to try to replicate this. To do this, Rye has added two tablespoons of grated beef fat to the ground venison, and this is infused through the patty as it is mixed with the other ingredients. This small step is very important for creating super juicy burgers. As well as this, it is important to chill your venison patties before frying them, as this helps them to keep their form when cooked, and will keep the insides succulent and moist whilst the outside has time to get lovely and brown.

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement