3 Beer Pairings For Lobster To Match Every Appetite

Nothing says luxury like lobster, whether you're tucking into a whole lobster feast, spooning creamy lobster bisque, digging into lobster spaghetti with white wine tomato sauce, or trying something new like lobster mashed potatoes. While lobster is pricey, it's the taste and texture that exudes that luxurious air — it's succulent, buttery, rich, and sweet-meets-savory. The only way to elevate lobster is with a brilliant drink pairing. One might assume this means wine, but there's a whole world of options with beer. Beer tends to get overlooked for finer pairings, which is a mistake. There are hundreds of styles abundant with flavor, aroma, and mouthfeel, each able to highlight different elements of dishes. There is some precedent for teaming lobster with beer — consider the perfection of a lobster roll with a shandy. Beer pairings can present a fresh way to enjoy your favorite dishes, lobster very much included. All it takes is a little understanding on why certain beers work with certain foods.

To drill down into that understanding and get some inspiration for pairing beer with lobster, in particular, we turned to an expert. Rich Higgins is a master cicerone, certified sommelier, and former brewmaster. He pulled from his vast knowledge to recommend three pairings that represent levels of sorts: A saison as an entry point, a specialty Belgian ale for more nuance and indulgence, and a dark beer for an advanced introduction to contrasting flavors.