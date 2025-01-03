What Is Starbucks' 30-Second Rule, And Will It Bring Back Customers?

You could get your caffeine fix even faster if the proposal that Starbucks' CEO Brian Niccol has for the ordering experience comes to fruition. Niccol, who took the reins at the coffee chain in September 2024 after holding the top job at Chipotle for six years, announced this month on ABC's "Good Morning America" that he wanted to accelerate customers' time at the counter. What, exactly, would that look like?

A cup of brewed coffee from the machine to your hands in under half-a-minute. "I think what you're going to see is a very orderly mobile order business with its own dedicated pickup area," Niccol told "GMA." "You're going to have an experience where when you walk in and you interact with the barista, it's going to be really quick for that brewed cup of coffee. My hope is we can get you a brewed cup of coffee in less than 30 seconds." As for more complex espresso beverages, Niccol's goal is to have those ready in four minutes or less.

He explained that in-person efficiency and precision on delivery time for online orders was key going forward. That means providing app-using customers with the exact time their drinks will be ready, but also a slimmed-down menu. Niccol says that certain items simply aren't generating enough business to justify their existence in cafes anymore. "The way I talk about it is, we're going to do fewer things, but we're going to do fewer things better," he added.

